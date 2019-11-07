Three local high schools are heading to CIF Central Section Football playoffs beginning Friday.
Two will square off in Division 4, as No. 5 Cesar Chavez High will battle No. 12 Morro Bay, and No. 6 Robert F. Kennedy High will battle No. 11 Santa Maria. If both Delano area schools win, they can face each other in the Division 4 Valley Title game.
McFarland is the third high school taking part in playoffs, ranked at No. 15 in Division 6. The Cougars will be traveling to California City to take on the No. 2 ranked Ravens.
As for Delano High, the Tigers failed to make the playoffs for the second year in a row after failing to record a single win the whole season.
All games will take place 7 p.m. Friday.
