Rich Pedroncelli / AP

In this file photo, a Pacific Gas & Electric lineman works to repair a power line in fire-ravaged Paradise, Calif. PG&E, the state’s largest utility, cut off power to more than 20,000 customers in Northern California during the utility’s first round of pre-emptive outages. The state's utilities are warning residents that lengthy power blackouts are a possibility during the summer and fall wildfire season.