The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America has awarded a $5,000 grant to the Alzheimer’s Disease Association of Kern County.
The foundation said the goal of the grant is to provide respite care services for families affected by Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia-related illnesses. The ADAKC was one of 15 organizations across the nation to receive the grant.
The association said the funding will support its adult day program, which provides people living with Alzheimer’s with activities such as music and art therapy, games, exercises and discussion groups.
The Milton and Phyllis Berg Respite Care Grants are given to organizations that share the AFA’s mission of providing support, services and education to people affected by Alzheimer’s and similar illnesses.
