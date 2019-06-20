Middle schoolers in Delano celebrated their achievements at various graduation ceremonies held at the end of May.
Almond Tree Middle School
With another evening of comfortable weather, the Almond Tree Lions held their graduation in the Robert F. Kennedy High School stadium May 30. The gathering was welcomed by Principal Rodney Del Rio.
Student speeches were presented by Sharae Brown and Julianna Muñoz Torres. Both speakers discussed their time at Almond Tree, and thanked their teachers, staff and parents for their continued success. Awards that were presented included the Dana Clark Scholarship, which was received by Raven Lei Semanero.
The Top 20 Scholars were presented with Chromebook laptops by the members of the district’s Board of Trustees. Those top students included: Sharlene Mae Abitago, Adam Abu Baker, Ahmad Abu Baker, Janine Abe Baker, Sadie Baldone, Sharae Brown, Luis Castro, Jude De La Cueva, Mike Kenneth Ferrer, Ben Lentz, Arianna, Miranda, Julianna Muñoz Torres, Mark Andrew Paat, Jennifer Parra, RJ Alexander Quismorio, Alejandro Rocha Lopez, Jacqueline Ruiz, Natalie Sophia Soltero Ruiz, Raven Lei Semanero and Reinaldo Valdez Sanchez.
DUSD Superintendent Rosalina Rivera congratulated the students on reaching their goals for graduation.
La Viña Middle School
La Viña’s Eagles held the final DUSD middle school graduation on May 31, also in the RFK stadium. Nearly 230 students received their diplomas during the ceremony, which was conducted by Mistress of Ceremonies and ASB president Isabella Trevino.
Student orators included Dyana Estrada speaking about new beginnings, Amy Razo’s speech in Spanish about un nueva capitulo (a new chapter) and Kairee Abat Salvador discussing being forever young.
La Viña Principal Jennifer Townson presented several special awards, including 12 graduates who achieved perfect attendance from kindergarten through eighth grade, American Legion Awards and the Dana Clark Scholarship.
The Top 20 Scholars were presented by LVMS teachers Rene Mendivil and Joanna Trigo. The honorees, who also received Chromebook laptops from the Board of Trustees, included: Kairee Abat Salvador, Pricilla Almendarez, Rachel Arellano Dumlao, Ximena Carreon, Dave Datugan, Jaikel De Leon, Grace Elliott, Giselle Etrata, Mailee Francisco, Ryan Gamez, Audree Guinto, Beatriz Guinto, Annie Hirokawa, Carlos Navarro, Ivan Ocegueda, Shairella Queja, Roberto Ramirez, Alisha Mae Ramos, Isabella Trevino and Tyler Valdez.
Townson also announced that in addition to the Top 20, an additional 14 students achieved at least a 4.0 grade point average and will also receive Chromebook laptops.
Mike Bledsoe is the director of child development services in the Delano Union School District.
