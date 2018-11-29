A Delano man charged with murder in an alleged drunken driving crash last month refused to cooperate with police and swore at hospital staff, according to court documents.
A witness estimated Cristian Avalos, 25, was traveling at 90 mph as his Chevy Camaro sped east on Panama Lane before smashing into a Honda Civic, killing its driver and seriously injuring a passenger, according to the recently released documents. The crash occurred around midnight Oct. 29.
The posted speed limit on Panama Lane is 50 mph.
Multiple witnesses said the driver of the Civic, Pablo Villareal Garcia, 28, had a green light and was hit as he turned from the Highway 99 off-ramp onto westbound Panama Lane. Garcia died at the scene.
Both Avalos and a passenger were taken to Kern Medical Center with minor injuries.
Police said in the documents Avalos had an "agitated" demeanor and refused to answer a number of questions at the scene of the crash. His attitude worsened once he arrived at the hospital.
"Avalos showed no care or remorse for anything or anyone and showed to appear he was aware of his situation by saying 'tu madre,' which means 'your mother' in English, to staff members as they attempted to help," an investigator wrote.
He swore at health care personnel when they told him he couldn't go to sleep, according to the documents. And he said, "I have a pretty good lawyer, that's all," documents say.
Avalos' passenger, not identified in the documents, told police the Camaro belonged to his girlfriend. He said he allowed Avalos to drive it because he claimed he wasn't that drunk.
Officers who tried questioning Avalos said in the documents he had red, watery eyes, slurred his words and gave off a strong odor of alcohol. Investigators obtained a warrant to draw his blood. Toxicology results are pending.
Charged with second-degree murder and DUI-related offenses, Avalos faces a life term in prison if convicted. He's held on $600,000 bail and is next due in court Dec. 11.
He has a prior DUI conviction stemming from an incident that occurred in 2013 in Delano.
