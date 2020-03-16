An all-way stop was installed in February at Cecil Avenue and Driver Road, after a request was received by Kern County District 4 Supervisor David Couch.
Kern County Public Works evaluated traffic history reports and traffic approach counts to see if an all-way stop sign was warranted. Department officials reported that such a sign was indeed warranted.
In other district action, the Removing and Preventing Illegal Dumping program cleaned up 41 dump sites. Overall, 51 tons have been collected countywide.
Kern Transit will provide all Bakersfield College students with a school ID a ride on any Kern Transit "100" bus for free. Almost 20,000 rides were provided during the fall semester — a 50 percent increase from last year. There is work being done with BC on a grant to extend and expand this program for the future.
Couch would like to remind you to call our office at 661-868-3680 or email us at district4@kerncounty.com if you would like to report potholes or illegal dumping needing to be removed or any other issues or concerns you may have. Our office is always glad to refer these requests for work order to be created.
