The long-awaited All-Delano area football list concludes the 2019 high school football season. With all four local schools having representatives, each player on this list was outstanding at their respective position.
Devin Dimas, defensive tackle for McFarland High School
80 tackles
5.5 sacks
As one of McFarland’s defensive bright spots, Dimas led the Cougars defense throughout the 2019 season. The senior showed his impact as one of the only McFarland players going all-out every single play.
Going all out worked well for him too, as he totaled 5.5 sacks as an interior linemen, while also racking up 80 tackles.
Joseph Kerchner, defensive tackle for Robert F. Kennedy High School
46 tackles
5 sacks
Kerchner was a stud for a stout Thunderbird defense. The Kennedy senior served as a cornerstone on the defensive line, gaining five sacks in an already dominant defense.
Ulices Arredondo, defensive end for Cesar E. Chavez High School
72 tackles
15 sacks
As a senior on the Titans defensive line, Arredondo lead the entire team in sacks. The pass rusher was a force for Chavez and as a defense that dominated the Delano area.
Tyrese Popoy, defensive end for Cesar E. Chavez High School
46 tackles
9 sacks
As part of a pass-rushing tandem with teammate Ulices Arredondo, Popoy utilized his skills to gain nine sacks throughout the season. Although he may not have been the top pass-rusher on his team, he still managed to be in the top two in the Delano area.
Pedro Garcia, Linebacker, Robert F. Kennedy High School
143 tackles
8 sacks
Garcia has been arguably the best defensive player in Delano for the past two years. The senior has led the area in tackles for two consecutive seasons, totaling 143 this year along with his eight sacks.
As he heads out of high school, there is no question of the legacy Garcia is leaving behind.
Alexis Girarte, linebacker for Cesar E. Chavez High School
125 tackles
7 sacks
The sophomore Girarte was an absolute stud for the Titan defense. The linebacker racked up 125 tackles with two years left to play at the varsity level.
As an underclassmen for an up-and-coming Chavez defense, Girarte’s best years are still ahead of him.
Ricardo Aguirre, linebacker for Robert F. Kennedy High School
111 tackles
12 sacks
As a more pass-rush backer for the Thunderbirds, Aguirre did his job well, totaling 12 sacks in his senior campaign.
The Thunderbird served as a leader to a Kennedy defense that lost multiple starters from the season prior. And his leadership helped this past Kennedy team get one win away from another Valley title-game appearance.
Isaac Villalobos, cornerback for Robert F. Kennedy High School
43 tackles
4 sacks
Villalobos served as a cornerstone in Kennedy’s defense. Coming off of a junior campaign that saw a state playoff appearance, the Thunderbird corner had a lot of experience heading into his senior year.
He used this experience to garner 43 tackles and even four sacks playing the defensive back position.
Edwin Lopez, cornerback for Cesar E. Chavez High School
28 tackles
1 interception
As the Titans premier skill, Lopez started on both sides of the ball. He led Chavez in receiving yards while also being a ball-hawking corner on the defensive side.
The senior got much deserved recognition, however, making appearances on both lists.
Andrew Haro, safety for Cesar E. Chavez High School
66 tackles
5 interceptions
As the interception leader for the Titans, Haro was a stud at safety. The senior racked up 66 tackles as a defensive back, and used his prowess to be a ball-hawk in a spectacular backfield.
Tahj Kelly, safety for Robert F. Kennedy High School
48 tackles
3 interceptions
As his first year as a Kennedy defensive starter, Kelly made huge plays. The Thunderbird showed off major athleticism at the safety position, gaining three interceptions in the process.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.