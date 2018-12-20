Watching his daughter at Phoenix Mercury training camp, Cal State Bakersfield women’s basketball coach Greg McCall couldn’t help but notice Diana Taurasi’s presence in practice.
The WNBA’s all-time leading scorer is a “no-nonsense player when it comes to that game of basketball,” McCall observed. “She doesn’t care who you are. If she feels like you’re wrong, she’s going to let you know.”
It reminded him of one of his own players at CSUB: senior point guard Alexxus Gilbert.
Gilbert leads the team, averaging 15.4 points and 4.5 assists per game. She has the best overall shooting percentage among CSUB’s guards (44.1 percent) and is the top 3-point (39.2 percent) and free throw (87.5 percent) shooter on the team.
And like Taurasi, Gilbert is the unquestioned, demanding leader of the team.
“I gave her the green light, being like, ‘Man, if you’re gonna do this Diana Taurasi thing let’s just go all out with it. Knock down shots, get to the basket, get players open,’” McCall said. “She’s, of course, not as good as the G.O.A.T. (greatest of all time), but for us, she’s our Diana Taurasi.”
Gilbert’s intense leadership style goes back to her AAU coach of six years. He was “very hard” on her, she said. Gilbert took his attitude and ran with it. He made it work, so she thought she could, too.
During her sophomore season, CSUB was “having issues”, Gilbert said, and returned to Bakersfield after a loss to Seattle to start conference play. The team had an early morning practice. Gilbert felt players weren’t taking it seriously and that leadership was lacking.
Then-CSUB assistant and now-Grand Canyon assistant Nikki Blue told Gilbert that she couldn’t wait for anyone else to step up. Gilbert had to become the leader herself, so she did.
“I have to be one tone all the time,” Gilbert said of advice McCall gave her later. “I can’t be a surprise to my teammates. I can’t be serious one day and playing around in practice the next day. I just try to lead by example: always focused, always going hard and always trying to be the best player on the court.”
Her tone and bluntness can be off putting to some of the players — especially at first. Last season, sophomore Vanessa Austin had to get used to being locked in during every team activity. Austin would take it personally when Gilbert would yell at her about finishing easy layups and taking shots when she’s open.
“But now when she yells at me I’m like yeah, I know exactly what she means and I got to get it done,” Austin said. “No ifs, ands or buts.”
In CSUB’s blowout win over Westcliff — a program in its inaugural season hoping to attain NAIA status in the future — Roadrunners senior forward Nandi Jorden grabbed a loose ball near midcourt and tried to dribble it down the floor. She should have gotten it to a guard before heading to the post.
Gilbert got on Jorden not knowing her role. Gilbert told Jorden that just because the Roadrunners were playing a non-Division I team, it did not mean they could do anything different than if they were playing a top team in the country. Everyone has to be disciplined all the time, Gilbert said.
Nothing more needed to be said, McCall said, and the team moved on, avoiding the typical back-and-forth that McCall said happens within a women’s basketball team in that type of scenario.
Gilbert, CSUB’s captain, has a “warrior mentality,” McCall said and is always in command of the group.
“I’m not here to be nice to anybody,” Gilbert said. “I just want them to understand that I’m very serious and when we come in the gym, when we go to film and everything, it’s a very serious moment. Outside the court, we all have fun, we all joke around, we all laugh. But that’s off the court. When we’re on the court, it’s business.”
