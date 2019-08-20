Aldi will open its first Delano store on Sept. 5 as part of a $3.4 billion investment to expand to 2,500 stores nationwide by the end of 2022.
To celebrate the store opening, Aldi will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 5 followed by its popular Golden Ticket giveaway offering gift cards to the first 100 customers, according to a press release. Shoppers can also sample Aldi-exclusive brand foods and enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a year’s supply of Aldi produce.
“ALDI offers food that people love at prices they can afford; it’s as simple as that. No matter your preferences or your lifestyle, ALDI has options for everyone, including even more fresh and convenient choices,” said Tom Cindel, Moreno Valley Group director of operations and logistics for Aldi. “Our passion is making sure high-quality food is available to all shoppers, and we’re looking forward to making that a reality with our new Delano store.”
The Delano store will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The new Delano ALDI store layout features expansive refrigeration space to accommodate the fresh, healthy and convenient products people want most. Aldi recently expanded its product offerings, making 20 percent of its total selection new. This expansion is part of the company’s aggressive national growth and remodel plan, and it includes a 40 percent increase in its fresh food selection, with many organic, convenient and easy-to-prepare options. Aldi stores also feature open ceilings, natural lighting and environmentally friendly building materials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.