Delano residents have a new option when it comes to buying groceries and other items for their home.
ALDI held its grand opening Sept. 5 and the first 100 customers had the chance to participate in a golden ticket giveaway.
Shoppers got to enter for the chance to win free produce for a year, sample exclusive brand products and enter ALDI's reusable eco-friendly bag giveaway.
The grocery store is located at 490 Woollomes Ave. The store will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The new Delano ALDI store layout features expansive refrigeration space to accommodate the fresh, healthy and convenient products people want most. Aldi recently expanded its product offerings, making 20 percent of its total selection new. This expansion is part of the company’s aggressive national growth and remodel plan, and it includes a 40 percent increase in its fresh food selection, with many organic, convenient and easy-to-prepare options. ALDI stores also feature open ceilings, natural lighting and environmentally friendly building materials.
