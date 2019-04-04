Bakersfield resident and U.S. Army veteran Chad Garcia has seen friends dying beside him in the maelstrom of combat. He's suffered concussions from rocket-propelled grenades and exploding roadside bombs.
But one of the hardest things he's ever had to live with was his mother's suicide in 2017.
Now, someone hiding behind the anonymity of the Internet has created a social media account under his mom’s name, and is posting the most hurtful comments imaginable in response to Garcia's social media posts.
After serving three deployments in Afghanistan, Garcia doesn't need this.
"It's tearing me apart. I am reliving my mom's suicide," he said March 29.
The anonymous comments are too explicit and cruel to repeat in a family newspaper. But one refers, almost gleefully, to the gunshot wound that ended the life of Garcia's mom, Jennifer Ann Garcia Mioni.
"Son, mamas head hurts!" the comment begins, and the writer goes on to explicitly describe the fatal head wound and its aftermath.
Other comments refer, in a sexually explicit way, to Garcia's 19-year-old daughter.
"There's no regulation on this," Garcia said. "You can't just pick up a phone and call Facebook, Twitter or YouTube and say, 'Look what is happening to me.'"
Sgt. Nathan McCauley, public information officer at the Bakersfield Police Department, said identifying individuals using anonymous accounts, and proving they are responsible for particular comments, is fraught with difficulty.
"All this new technology creates new problems," he said.
The first step for those who believe they have been targeted is to report the abusive comments to the social media platform on which they appeared.
But that won't necessarily prevent the "troll" from simply creating a new account.
Still, if you believe a crime has been committed, or if you feel threatened or in danger, contacting law enforcement is a good idea.
Angela Monroe, spokeswoman for the Kern County Sheriff's Department, agreed that contacting the social media platform may be the smartest first step. Simply blocking the offending account may be an option.
Reaching out to law enforcement is an option, too, she said. But the hurdles are high when investigating fake accounts.
Garcia said he may reach out to law enforcement next week. His daughter, who lives out of state, is now afraid to come home after seeing the creepy comments.
But he wants to do more. Much more.
Cyber bullying is particularly dangerous to children and teens, and Garcia has vowed to do something to shed more light on the problem.
"I want to add this issue to my work for veterans and my focus in suicide prevention," said Garcia, who has been active on social media and in the community at large in order to bring attention on issues he cares about.
He said he will reach out to Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, in an effort to spur legislation that will address the problem.
Meanwhile, he only feels disgust and outrage toward the individual who has harassed him and his family.
"Nobody," he said, "should be made to feel like this."
