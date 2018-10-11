As the majority of the Cal State Bakersfield volleyball team traveled around the country last year, eventually winning the Western Athletic Conference championship, Brooke Boiseau was stuck back on campus at CSUB.
She was redshirting. So every day the team was on the road, Boiseau had the other redshirting players go over blocking moves with her.
“Every single day in the gym just until I got it right,” Boiseau said. “It was absolutely frustrating.”
Boiseau had plenty of adjustments to make, but one year later, she’s benefiting from that development. The middle blocker leads the team and is second in the Western Athletic Conference with 1.11 blocks per set. Boiseau has a conference-high 66 block assists on the year with no block errors.
She’s started all 16 matches for the Roadrunners. With the help of Boiseau, CSUB (10-6, 3-0 WAC) has won seven straight matches and improved its RPI to a program-best 69th in Division I.
“She’s done a great job stepping up and just doing everything that’s expected of her,” senior Mattison DeGarmo said of Boiseau.
This preseason was when CSUB head coach Giovana Melo realized that Boiseau would be a strong asset for the Roadrunners. A full year earlier, Melo saw a player that needed to improve physically, technically and mentally.
But before the start of the year, Melo noticed the Boiseau had made strides in every area.
“When she first was here and had arrived, she was very lost in the things that we did and trying to understand the game in the level that we were in,” Melo said.
Boiseau was a more physical player heading into this season. Playing beach volleyball in the spring for CSUB had helped with that.
She embraced the the Gold Medal Squared system, DeGarmo said, which utilizes a bunch blocking formation where the middle blocker stays neutral in the middle of the court before reading and reacting to the opposing team’s set.
Possibly what Melo appreciates the most out of Boiseau is her consistency. Boiseau has off games, but they’re still good overall performances, Melo said.
“She’s just that kind of player that works really really hard in practice,” Melo said. “She puts in the work to get better every day so I think when she steps on the court and she’s playing, it’s just a matter of continuing to do what she does every day.”
In her best game statistically this season, Boiseau had 21 points in a five-set win over New Mexico State. She had 17 kills and eight block assists.
Boiseau said she used last year’s middle blockers — then-redshirt seniors Haylee Roberts and Sydney Haynes — as role models. With their graduations, Boiseau knew someone would have to step up and fill their spots.
So has Boiseau?
“I hope that they would think I have,” Boiseau said.
Two former women’s basketball players sign professional deals
Batabe Zempare and Erika Williams signed contracts to play basketball abroad.
Zempare played for the Roadrunners from 2012-16 and had more than 1,000 points and rebounds in her career. She spent the last two seasons in Italy and will be with Saint-Amand Hainaut Basket in France.
Williams last played for CSUB in 2016-17 and will join Ovarense Basquetebol in Portugal. She also eclipsed 1,000 points in her CSUB career.
Baseball announces fall scrimmages
CSUB will host Cal State Northridge on Oct. 20 in a fall scrimmage and play the University of Antelope Valley (NAIA) on Nov. 3 at a location to be determined. The Roadrunners will also have intrasquad scrimmages on Oct. 12, 13, 26 and 27. The Blue-Gold Series will be Nov. 8 through Nov. 10.
The scrimmages are open to the public.
