Bakersfield residents Marsha and Steven Bishop were mid-selfie when it started.
The laughter, the smiles, and eventually the sounds of Jason Aldean, the headlining singer of the three-day Route 91 Harvest Festival the couple was attending in Las Vegas, all stopped. Suddenly, everything turned to dread and panic.
Other attendees later recalled the horror of the moment on that fateful Sunday last year.
The bullets whizzed by. A woman suddenly fell backward and screamed for someone to call 911. The popping noises weren't celebratory fireworks. They were a spray of bullets raining down on the crowd of more than 20,000 concertgoers, killing 58 and injuring more than 850 in what became America's worst mass shooting.
And many were our own.
Records indicate 534 tickets were sold to residents of Bakersfield and Kern County. Two of the 58 who died were from Bakersfield — Bailey Schweitzer, 20, and Jack Beaton, 54. Kelsey Meadows, 28, was from Taft. Victor Link was a former resident of Shafter.
Dozens of other locals were wounded by gunfire or impacted by injuries resulting from the chaotic scene that unfolded as panicked concertgoers scrambled from the scene.
The Bishops' selfie contains a glimpse of what, for so many, was their last moment of normal. Those seconds before they lost loved ones, suffered physical injuries or the psychological ones that left so many to live with the trauma and painful memories of that night.
TRAUMATIZED, LIKE SO MANY OTHERS
Marsha and husband Steven Bishop, still call it “The Killing Field.”
One moment it was the Route 91 Harvest Festival held one year ago on the Las Vegas Strip. The next, it truly became a fenced-in prison of mayhem and murder where hundreds of helpless concertgoers were being gunned down — coldly, methodically, efficiently — by a lone gunman in a high-rise hotel adjacent to the outdoor venue.
“I could see a person performing CPR” down near the stage, Marsha Bishop recalled.
Her first instinct was to help, to leave the VIP tent area, which may have provided some visual cover.
“My husband said, ‘You can’t go down there. That’s an active-shooter area.”
The next several minutes remain a blur of fear, of terror and pain as the 49-year-old homemaker and her husband, a retired cop who served more than two decades in the military, waited for the right time to make a run for it.
When they did, they found their path thick with others trying to escape the horror.
“I didn’t want to get trampled,” Bishop remembered. “We were seeing dead bodies.”
One year later, the redheaded Bakersfield resident shown smiling in the selfie she captured with her husband just as the shooting began still struggles with the physical and emotional injuries she received that day.
A security barrier was pushed into her by the surging crowd, and at one point she was pushed or thrown out of the way by a stranger. But the physical pain she still endures from those injuries may be overshadowed by the sleep deprivation, emotional anxiety and post-traumatic stress she’s suffered since the incident.
“I have good days and bad days,” Bishop said.
Earlier this month, the couple returned to Vegas for the first time to the site where so many died, where so many were wounded and where so many lives were changed forever.
“We got out of the car and kind of walked the whole area,” Bishop said. “I hadn’t realized how far we had run — all the way back to the MGM Grand, where we were staying.”
She recalled during their escape encountering a woman named Caroline.
“She was curled into a ball — in a full-blown panic attack,” Bishop recalled. “We couldn’t leave her.
“I got her into the hotel. She was shaking like crazy,” Bishop said. “Don’t get me wrong, I was, too.”
Caroline stayed the night there, traumatized like so many others.
Fast-forward almost a year to Sept. 19. The Bishops attended their first outdoor music show since the massacre at Route 91. It was a huge step for Marsha Bishop, a step far out of her comfort zone.
Country artist Jason Aldean, who had played the year before at the festival in Las Vegas, was performing at Vina Robles Amphitheater in Paso Robles.
Was it tempting fate? Or maybe it was it a statement of defiance and courage that said their lives would not be destroyed by the actions of a monster.
Still, it was not easy.
“I found myself looking around. I’m very conscious of things around me,” Bishop said. "I was nervous."
Someday she hopes her peace of mind will return.
"It’s taking me awhile to get there."
A TIME FOR HEALING
One of the most difficult things about surviving a violent traumatic experience is we humans often live through the experience over and again — in our minds.
Bakersfield resident Jamie Sparks, a survivor of the mass shooting at last year's Route 91 Harvest Music Festival in Las Vegas, knows what that's like. The massacre left scores dead and hundreds wounded, but thousands more were inflicted with wounds that are mostly invisible but are just as real.
"I told a friend I'm probably just going to turn off the TV for the next week," Sparks told The Californian. "I don't want to relive any more of it than I already do in my own head."
Jamie and Rodney Sparks were together at the festival that day. They were married a month later.
In the weeks that followed, the couple helped start a local support group for fellow survivors.
Although it was born from the awful pain and senselessness of a brutal massacre, the goodness and light that has emerged from the community of survivors has been profound, said Jamie Sparks.
"I wish I hadn't been there," she said of the mass shooting. "And yet, something really beautiful has come out of it.
"So many amazing things have come from something really horrific.
"It's changed my life."
The group meets once a month, and has about 30 people who are regulars. Others come more occasionally, and visitors from similar groups outside of Kern are sometimes guests.
Similar groups have sprung up across the state.
Sparks considers she and her husband among the "lucky ones." They weren't wounded by gunfire, although it appeared by the arsenal of rifles — some similar to the military-style AR-15 — and a huge cache of ammunition, that the lone gunman, Stephen Paddock, 64, intended to kill and maim as many concertgoers as possible in what would become the deadliest shooting in U.S. history.
Officials told The Associated Press that the shooter was armed with two “bump stocks,” a readily available modification.
Whereas a semi-automatic requires the trigger to be pulled after firing each round, a semi-automatic rifle with a modified bump stock would only require one pull, even though the trigger is actually being pulled for each round by the action of the bump stock.
For Marsha Bishop, it was frustrating and infuriating to learn that hotel employees helped the shooter carry crates of weapons and ammo up to his room on the 32nd floor, including offering use of the freight elevator.
And survivor's guilt is a weight many carry.
"The day before the shooting, we had an incident with a guy on the Strip who looked a lot like the guy who did the shooting," Jamie Sparks recalled.
It may have been nothing, but the incident has haunted her husband ever since.
"That's been a struggle for him," she said.
Like many survivors, as the first anniversary approached, the Sparks decided to go see Jason Aldean in concert.
"Some thought they were probably going to get some closure," she said.
But healing may be a yearslong process. A process that never really ends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.