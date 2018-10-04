BY THE NUMBERS

58

Concertgoers who died.

$100,000

Amount distributed to Kern County victims from the California Victims Compensation Board.

4,000

Rounds of unused ammunition found in the shooter's hotel room.

1,100

Shots fired from the Mandalay Bay hotel room.

851

People injured from gunshots or the chaos that ensued.

422

Victims who suffered gunshot wounds.

55

Firearms purchased by the shooter in the one-year period beginning October 2016; prior to that, he had purchased an additional 29 over three decades, going back to 1982.

67

Age of the oldest shooting victim.

35

Californians among the 58 who died.

23

Firearms found in the shooter's hotel room.

12

Rifles fitted with bump-stock devices found in the shooter's hotel room.

20

Age of the youngest victim (Bailey Schweitzer of Bakersfield).