Adventist Health Delano's Heather Frank selected to '40 under 40' award

Heather Frank, director of Philanthropy for Adventist Health Bakersfield and Delano, has been chosen for this year’s class of “40 under 40” for the Association of Healthcare Philanthropy.
This award recognizes a person’s career path and identifies those who are rising stars in healthcare philanthropy. It demonstrates innovation, outstanding performance, and above all, the positive impact made by the recipient, which was confirmed by leaders at Adventist Health.
“Heather’s passion for philanthropy work is infectious and effective,” said Daniel Wolcott, president of Care Delivery for Adventist Health Kern County. “We thank her for her work on behalf of Adventist Health’s mission and our community.”
Frank’s fundraising experience and commitment to her community continues to lead to additional, elevated partnerships throughout Kern County, according to Amy Dorrill, philanthropy executive for Adventist Health Kern County.
“Over the past several years working with Heather, I have witnessed her personal motivation, her intense drive to serve her community, the desire to strengthen the organization she represents and her ability to intertwine the science and art of our profession,” says Dorrill.
Beatris Espericueta Sanders, president of Adventist Health Bakersfield’s Philanthropy Foundation, adds, “Heather is a dedicated professional, incredibly thoughtful and strategic in her philanthropic efforts. I am so excited for her to be recognized for all her contributions to this very important work we do.”
Based in Bakersfield and Delano in northern Kern County, Frank’s career in philanthropy ranges from creating two major fundraising events on a national level — raising more than $100 million to benefit 300-plus nonprofit groups — to serving on multiple boards for nonprofit organizations. The 39-year-old mother of two sons is even a talented auctioneer.
Frank’s service for Adventist Health is rooted in the organization’s progressive commitment to well-being.
“Expanding my knowledge and understanding around health disparities has been a pivotal point in my professional growth,” she says.
Also at the heart of her work for a healthcare organization: Frank is a cancer survivor.
“My patient experience has shaped me into the healthcare fundraiser that I am today,” she says. “I feel if my efforts can help someone in a small way, that I am contributing one patient at a time.”
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Frank will be recognized virtually this year by the International Association of Healthcare Philanthropy. It is hoped she can be acknowledged in person at the 2022 AHP conference.
For now, the award — no matter how it is bestowed — remains an honor to receive, according to Frank.
“Since I graduated college, I always knew I wanted to do something that helped others, and I wanted to use my social skills for good,” she says. “I’m truly appreciative and humbled for this recognition.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.