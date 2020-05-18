Adventist Health Delano Regional Medical Center announced a partnership with Kern County to provide free COVID-19 testing to Kern County residents in the Delano community and surrounding areas.
Services began May 13 and will be available by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, call (661) 721-5380.
Testing is done at 1205 Garces Highway, suite 101. Appointments are available from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The COVID-19 PCR Nasal Swab Test service at Adventist Health in Delano is part of the county-funded program through which Kern County covers the costs associated with outside testing, with Adventist Health in Delano operating the test site. The service will be available for free to all Kern County residents, with no insurance or pre-authorization required.
Adventist Health Delano Regional Medical Center continues to make regular updates to its dedicated COVID-19 website page at www.adventisthealth.org/coronavirus-preparedness and across the hospital's social media pages.
