Adventist Health Delano nurse honored with DAISY Award

German Jun Gordove, a registered nurse at Adventist Health Delano, was recently honored with The DAISY Award For Extraordinary Nurses. The award is part of the DAISY Foundation's programs to recognize the super-human efforts nurses perform every day. This is Adventist Health's first DAISY Award honoree.
Many nominations were submitted, but one stood out:
"These words are an appreciation for how you took care of me. Never change; always be patient, just like you were with me. Meeting you gave me peace of mind that I was in good hands even when I did not know you before. You don't view your employment as a job but rather as a way of life in which you are dedicated to serving your patients.
"If I come back as a patient to this hospital again, I would like you to take care of me again. Jun, even though you did not speak my language, you went above and beyond trying to communicate with me. You sat down even when you were busy charting, and you took the time to look at me when talking to me. This beautiful attention to me makes you a special nurse to me, and you are the best! Jun is helping change the culture of the hospital for the better."
The nonprofit DAISY Foundation is based in Glen Ellen, Calif., and was established by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes. Patrick died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP), a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.
Said Bonnie Barnes, FAAN, CEO and co-founder of The DAISY Foundation, "When Patrick was critically ill, our family experienced first-hand the remarkable skill and care nurses provide patients every day and night. Yet these unsung heroes are seldom recognized for the super-human work they do. The kind of work the nurses at Adventist Health Delano are called on to do every day epitomizes the purpose of The DAISY Award."
Said Administrative Director of Nursing Barbara Vargas, "I am extremely proud of German Jun Gordove and his dedication to the sacred work we are doing every day for our patients and community. I am proud to know that his dedication has not gone unnoticed and will continue to shine through in his work as he is recognized with this award."
