When Dale Lamason was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2019, he suddenly was faced with decisions he never expected to have to make.
One of them was where to seek treatment — out of town at some big-name university hospital or at a cancer center near where he lives.
Lamason, 62, chose Adventist Health's AIS Cancer Center in downtown Bakersfield, a cancer treatment facility that on Friday announced it has been designated a Comprehensive Community Cancer Program by the American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer.
“This designation means that when you come to the Adventist Health AIS Cancer Center, you’re receiving care from a team of board-certified experts who adhere to national, evidence-based treatment guidelines," said Dr. Luis Mariscal, the center's medical director.
To earn the designation, cancer centers must provide coordinated care, meaning all services for patients, from diagnosis through treatment and recovery are provided in-house, from imaging services to radiation treatments.
And through the center's wellness programs, patients receive continuing support.
"The journey doesn't end when the treatment ends," Mariscal said.
At a press conference held Friday in front of the cancer center, Mariscal was joined by several members of the community and the center's executive staff, including Dr. Francesca Hoehne, director of the facility's Breast Center, Dr. James Cusator, medical director at Adventist Health Quest Imaging, and others.
The value, Cusator said, of being able to remain in Bakersfield and receive world-class cancer treatment is significant. He referred to it as the "home field advantage."
"We all understand that concept," he said, "the importance of facing your adversary in your own backyard."
The center has cared for more than 15,000 patients since it opened in 2013, said Cusator. And rather than spend hours on the road and money in hotels, those patients have been able to rely on their "home field" support system, their families, friends and their community.
"It all comes down to the patient-first principle," he said.
For Lamason, having the confidence to stay "home" for his cancer treatment was a "big thing."
"I've known people who drive hours for their treatment," he said. "They stay in hotels or in trailers.
"When dealing with a life-shortening issue ... being at home is like comfort food."
According to data provided by Adventist, rates for colorectal, lung, breast and prostate cancer have all dropped significantly in Kern County over the past decade — progress that can be attributed to greater public awareness, earlier screening and diagnosis, and better treatment.
Who knows what the next 10 years will hold.
For Mariscal, the designation from the American College of Surgeons is about more than just the boxes that had to be checked to earn the title, as important as those requirements are.
"This designation is a promise to our community that we will always hold ourselves to the highest standards," he said, "constantly innovate and strive to do better each day as we stand alongside you in your fight against cancer.”
