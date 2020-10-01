About 200 people turned out Sunday night for the second victims of violence prayer vigil in front of Delano City Hall.
Many carried homemade posters or T-shirts honoring their relatives whose lives were cut short due to gang violence. Some read: "Not Without Adam," "In Loving Memory of Gordy," and "Flying High with the Angels, RIP Cody!"
Delano City Council member Joe Aguirre opened the vigil around 6 p.m.
"We are here on behalf of families who lost someone to violence," Aguirre said. "And we stand in support of them."
Pastor David Vivas Jr. of World Harvest International Church served as the emcee and spoke for several of the victims, and their relatives.
Many media outlets, including DelanoNow, carried the event live on their Facebook pages, drawing thousands of views that evening and beyond. Authorities wanted those with information that could lead to an arrest or prosecution to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 661-721-3369.
City officials have restructured the program so those people providing information are now eligible for payment without having to wait for a full-on court conviction.
Lydia Rodriguez, whose son, Adam Rene Guillen, 21, was killed in January, was the first of several victims to speak.
"My son's name is Adam, and I say IS because he still lives in our hearts," Rodriguez said. "The holidays are coming up, and I will have to leave an open spot for him at our table, not because I want to, but because someone made that choice for him."
Many of the same families and officials who attended the first vigil on July 20 also were on hand Sunday.
That vigil and public outcry was sparked from the July 2 gang-related shooting that took the lives of two little girls who were playing with friends in a front yard in a usually quiet north Delano neighborhood. Makeliah Rayann Osorno, 11, died at 7:40 p.m. after being shot by a still unknown suspect. Then Elyana Sadiee Dorig, 12, also of Delano, died a couple of minutes later.
Still no arrests have been made, mostly because information to police hasn’t been forthcoming.
Makeliah’s grandmother, Yolanda, returned to Sunday's vigil and promised, "We will get justice. I tell you this with every breath in my body!"
Also on hand and representing the family of Elyana was Veronica Soto, a manager at the Brandywine Apartments.
"Her family has to deal with her not being there with them," Soto said. "And that pain will never go away."
Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer also spoke to those in attendance. What she had to say was shocking.
Kern County has had one of the most deadly years for violence in 2020. And it has one of the highest homicide rates in California.
"And 25 percent of those victims were ages 11-17," she said. "It's not just Delano, it's the entire county. It's unacceptable!"
"Solving homicides is going to be my No. 1 priority, not just in Bakersfield, but here in Delano," Zimmer said, where she worked as a young prosecutor.
"Delano is a good town," she added.
Police Chief Robert Nevarez said he didn't know how it feels to get the call in the middle of the night, saying their family member had been killed by violence.
"We cannot forget the victims," Nevarez said. "Or the pain their families are going through.
"It's the most important thing," he said. "This is a great community, and I know it is a safe community."
He pointed to the 20 cameras recently placed around Delano, and thanked the three city council members who were on hand: Joe Aguirre, Joe Alindajao and Bryan Osorio.
Nevarez also took time to offer a prayer.
"Father, our community has a lot of people in pain. Can you provide them a sense of peace over the families, and protect our city?"
