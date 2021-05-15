4 local students get scholarships from Delano teachers group

Assistance with expenses to continue their education is important to all college and university students. For those aiming at careers in education, four local students received scholarships from the Delano Union Elementary School Teachers Association.
The recipients of the scholarships were honored during the Delano Union School District board of trustees meeting on May 3.
According to scholarship committee member Antonio Gonzalez, the DUESTA scholarships provide students pursuing a career in education $500 toward completion of their degree or credential in the field of education.
“DUESTA believes in giving back to our community,” association president Darrell Winger said. “These scholarships are just a small way we can continue to have a positive impact on the community.”
Requirements for the scholarship include: proof of enrollment in an education-related field, grade point average at 3.0 or higher, and completion of an essay about an educator who has made a positive impact in his/her life.
The four scholarship recipients are:
• Xitlalli Calderon received her BA in liberal studies from CSUB in the spring of 2020. She is currently in the credential program at CSUB pursuing a credential in special education. She is currently on the dean's list with a GPA of 4.0.
• Jasmine Pantoja (a previous DUESTA scholarship recipient) received her BA in liberal studies from CSUB this past December, where she was on the dean's list every trimester. She is currently enrolled in CSUB’s credential program, where she plans to complete her multiple subject teaching credential this fall.
• Gisele Mendoza received her BA in liberal studies from CSUB in 2019. She is currently enrolled in the credential program at CSUB, where she will receive her multiple subject credential this fall.
• Catherine Pablo received her BA in liberal studies from CSUB in the fall of 2020, where she graduated magna cum laude in 3½ years. She is currently enrolled at Point Loma Nazarene University, where she plans on receiving her multiple subject credential along with her master's degree.
According to Winger, these scholarships hopefully will continue to bring strong role models back into the DUSD system. Local students coming back and telling their success stories will continue to help open up the next generation of students to dream about their futures and be motivated to see local people who have accomplished big things.
Assisting Gonzalez on the scholarship committee are fellow teachers Andrea Rivera and Markos Lara. The three educators have led the committee since 2017 and have helped distribute $8,000 to local scholars during that time. DUESTA wishes the recipients the very best as they finish their studies and transition to the work world.
“We are very proud of all four of this year's recipients,” Winger said. “Their dedication to completing their education deserves to be acknowledged and supported.”
