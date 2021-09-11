2 Delano men killed in car crash

Two Delano men died Sept. 1 in a morning car crash south of Porterville along Road 192 north of Avenue 104.
The men were identified by the Tulare County Coroner's Office as driver Ruben Morales, 25, of Delano, and his 74-year-old passenger, Pedro Vicario, also of Delano.
On Wednesday, Sept. 1, at about 6:50 a.m., the California Highway Patrol received a call of a two-vehicle collision on Road 192 just north of Avenue 104. Officers from the Porterville CHP and medical personnel responded to the scene.
Investigators said Morales was driving a 1998 Chevrolet Cavalier north on Road 192 at about 55-60 miles per hour. Carlos Tapia Valencia, 35, was driving a 1997 Chevrolet Silverado south on Road 192, also at about 55-60 miles per hour.
For undetermined reasons, Morales allowed the Cavalier to travel off the east roadway edge of Road 192. The CHP said he turned the Cavalier to the left and allowed the vehicle to travel across all lanes, directly into the path of the Silverado. The front of the Silverado collided with the right side of the Cavalier and both vehicles came to rest on the west shoulder of Road 192, the CHP said.
As a result of the crash, Morales and Vicario both died from their injuries at the scene. Valencia was transported to Kaweah Delta Medical Center with minor injuries. Road 192 was closed for about three hours for investigation.
Neither alcohol nor drugs are considered to be a factor in this collision.
This collision remains under investigation.
