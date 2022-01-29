2 Delano groups get grants from Wonderful Company

The Wonderful Company, a global company dedicated to harvesting health and happiness around the world, announced Tuesday its most recent class of Wonderful Community Grant recipients, including two Delano-area recipients.
The city of Delano will put lights at a tennis court, while funds went to 746 Sports Foundation, which provides summer camp recreational and learning activities for 150 kids in grades K–8 in Delano, Shafter and Wasco.
Thirty other nonprofit organizations in California’s Central Valley will receive a total of $1.2 million in grants to help further their missions and programs. Since its inception, the Wonderful Community Grants program has donated over $4 million to 57 organizations and 165 schools in the Central Valley.
The Wonderful Company invests more than $30 million each year in community development, education, and health and wellness initiatives across the Central Valley and beyond. The Community Grants program is at the heart of the company’s ongoing Wonderful Neighbor commitment to support Central Valley communities and is intended to help inspire increased engagement with local and regional organizations.
“The Wonderful Community Grants program’s goal is to serve as a catalyst for change in the Central Valley, where our employees live and work,” said Andy Anzaldo, chief operating officer, corporate social responsibility at The Wonderful Company. “We are honored to support the missions of so many deserving and impactful organizations. It’s only when we work together that we have the opportunity to create meaningful change in our communities.”
Other North County recipients include:
Shafter
• Community Action Partnership of Kern: To distribute free, fresh produce to thousands of people in Delano, Shafter and Wasco.
• Kern County Department of Human Services: To increase the enrollment of eligible individuals in the CalFresh program in Delano, Shafter and Wasco.
Wasco
• Kern County Library: To provide books, resources and literacy programs to 96,245 community members in Wasco, Delano and Lost Hills, as well as a sprinter van that will be converted into a library on wheels for outreach events.
