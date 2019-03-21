Napoleon Madrid and Merlin Sorbito in November took over operation of the Delano Public Golf Course in November. In a recent phone call to me, Madrid announced, “People will be pleasantly surprised when they come out to the course to take a look.”
Madrid in a nice way asked who had informed me that there was a “conflict” between the course and the Harvest Holidays.
The topic of the Harvest festival’s barbecue and booths last October came up at a recent meeting, but what I incorrectly referred to as a “conflict” was the barbecue and surrounding events taking place near the course.
Madrid said there was no problem and was curious who might have mentioned it because he and Sorbito did not take over the course until November and nobody was running the golf course at the time of the festival.
Anyway, the reopening of the course — which had been closed since June when prior management departed — has made it possible for the three local public high schools and McFarland High School to use it for practice and home matches.
A tournament to be staged by one of the teams entered in Delano’s Relay for Life was scheduled March 16.
Planned for Friday is a tourney sponsored by Rotary Club and is open to the public.
Lots of improvements have already been made, Madrid said, and more than $140,000 poured into course improvements. The city has reimbursed about a third of that figure, he said.
Depending upon the weather, there are plans down the line to hold a junior golf clinic and women and beginners’ instruction.
“We have 12 brand new carts for player use, and the restaurant at the course is open to the public,” said Madrid said.
“Night and day,” commented Delano High golf coach Don Chandler, comparing the condition of the course last year to this spring. “I am no longer embarrassed for other schools to play on our local course.”
-----
People who RSVP’d by March 15 will meet elected officials and the community at a “Meet and Greet Mixer” of the Delano Chamber of Commerce on Friday at the Hyatt Place.
-----
This month — no date was set yet — is also the time for voting for two-year terms of a president, vice-president, secretary and treasurer of the Delano Harvest Holidays.
This year’s festival is planned the weekend of Oct. 4-6.
By the way, the public may submit suggestions for a grand marshal and a festival theme at the Chamber of Commerce office. The deadline for submissions is June 18.
-----
The Delano Youth Foundation this month is seeking to wind up its 2019 annual membership drive. For $25, anyone can send a check to Delano Youth Foundation, P.O. Box 135, Delano, CA 93216, and become a member. All membership fees join with annual dinner receipts to help sponsor local youth activities during the year that are not directly funded by the school districts.
-----
A series of events which began as far back as the summer have helped teams in the annual Delano Relay for Life to raise funds for their teams.
This year’s relay is planned April 13 on the Delano High School campus.
The relay organizers are still looking for cheer groups, bands, and dancers to entertain at this year’s event. People and groups wishing to entertain should contact Lizette Gonzalez, 661-229-3902.
Glenda Muldrow is the Committee Lead for the Delano event. Janet Rabanal as Accounting Lead and Rosa Lugo as Team Captain Lead also top the group of community volunteers.
Friday, March 29, is the deadline for registration for the adult co-ed volleyball Spring League sponsored by the Delano Recreation Department, 925 Ellington St. The phone number is 661-721-3335, or fax 661-720-9760, or click on www.cityofdelano.org The $200 league fee is due at registration.
A mandatory managers meeting is planned Thursday, April 4, at the Ellington Senior Center, 925 Ellington St., starting at 5:30 p.m.
There is no limit to the team roster. Teams are guaranteed 10 matches. Awards will be up to 10 T-shirts to the first place team in the league which will start Monday, April 8, at 6 p.m.
-----
Not far off is the Saturday, May 18, Delano High School Class reunions for 1948, 1949 and 1950 - at the Delano Elks Lodge. Actually, Don Hiett said, one of the organizers, anybody from any class is welcome to attend.
Hiett may be contacted at 661-809-2951 or Nolan Shaffer at 661-345-1503.
A $35 personal check to Hiett will cover lunch, tax and the event gratuity. Don said there will be more information shortly.
-----
About 300 students and adults made up the crowd for the 29th annual Tripleheader basketball games at Delano High March 8 as Cesar Chavez and Delano high school cheerleader, choir and staff teams met in action on the DHS court.
Chavez cheerleader Denise Vega canned two free throws with 20 seconds left in the game for a 10-9 CCHS cheer win. Delano had six free throw opportunities in the final seconds but could not hit the target. Vega led all scorers.
Chavez choir broke a 27-27 tie late in the half on the way to a 65-57 victory. Kristine Almajano’s 3-point barrage led Delano High.
In a seesaw battle, Delano’s staff rallied past a group of Chavez former basketball stars, 86-82. The teams combined for 31 3-point baskets. DHS hoop coaches Aaron Estrada and Luis Gomez combined for 55 points and girls’ coach Shauna Gravelle canned 11.
The crowd included Delano High Principal Rene Ayon and Chavez Principal Uriel Robles.
-----
At Delano High’s Academic Awards Night, Maria Ordonez was revealed as the school’s Outstanding Teacher, Don Chandler as Outstanding Staff Member, and Mariano Balbuena III as Outstanding Student.
Soroptimist awards went to senior Rebecca Garcia, junior Viviana Hernandez Andrade, sophomore Kaitlyn Grijalva and freshman Berenice Beltran Lopez.
The fall Principal’s Honor Roll for a 4.0 or higher grade point average was achieved by Chester Abarca, Desire Abundis, Daphne Acuna, Elizabeth Aleman Vieyra, Kristine Almajano, David Alvarez, Jessica Anaya, Francisco Andrade, Balbuena, Angel Barajas, Anabel Basurto Ontiveros, Aaliyah Bonifacio, Benjamin Bulseco, Alondra Burgos, Cesar Cabezas Flores, Lexine Cabotaje, Renz Cabrera, Rosevelle Calasin, Champagne Concepcion, Darlene Dadag, John Deguzman, Destiny Dhillon, Zendy Diana, Josue Diaz, Juan Diaz, Kyle Duncan, Xavier Duran, Kasandra Espinoza, Marshall Etrata, Fernando Ferrel, Anika Fiesta, Mia Fiesta, Eric Flores, Janelle Fontanilla, Geejhon Fontejon, Michael Galaviz, Evelyn Gamboa, Mira Garcia Castillo, Brandon Garcia, Rebecca Garcia, Briana Garibay, Jacqueline Garibay, Brian Gascon, Pal Gascon, Arturo Gonzalez, Viviana Gonzalez, Kaitlyn Grijalva, Bernard Guerrero, Itzel Heredia, Viviana Hernandez Andrade, Briana Hernandez, Zushila Laforteza, Jandre Lafradez, Ocsiris Leyva, Daniel Loera, Alexandra Lopez, Alexis Lopez, Brianna Lopez, Jacqueline Lopez, Rafael Lucas Chavez, Camry Madrigal, Fabian Maduena, David Maleno, Nicholas Marin, Hannah Medina, Cinthia Medrano, Carolina Melendrez, Caiden Mello, Giann Tyler Mendoza, Marc Miole, Darius Molina, Arlette Montano, Jamaica Nicolas, Abigayl Ontiveros, Adelicia Ontiveros, Lester Pagulo, Frences Parami, Beatriz Pedraza, Gabriel Perez, Judy Ann Piano, Jodi Picar, Eddel Policarpio, Ashley Rabanal, Lexie Chavez, Guadalupe Reyes, Juan Rodriguez Aguilar, Olga Rodriguez, Sarah Rodriguez, Seth Rodriguez, Nereyda Rojas Vicuna, Crystal Joy Roque, Justin Salon, Giselle Sanchez Fernandez, Claudia Sanchez, Yeraldi Sanchez, Rodolfo Silva, Ivan Zapata, Fiona Tan, Ivette Tobon, Athena Tuvera, Andrew Valdivias, Rouiela Valencia, Belen Vazquez Campos, Melvyn Velasco Marquez, Maylin Vergara, Lea Vicente, Lesly Vicente, Mirtha Vidal, Vanessa Villegas, Jared Zamora and Andre Zizumbo.
-----
Recipients of special awards for winter sports at Cesar E. Chavez High School have been announced, reports Jim McConnell, athletic director.
For varsity boys basketball, Fernando Carranza was named Most Outstanding Player, Adan Arredondo the Offensive Player of the Year, Jesus Lopez the Defensive Player of the Year, and Noly Mercado the winner of the Coaches Award.
Justin Arellano and Justin Lawson both earned Coaches Awards for the JV team while at the frosh-soph level Evan Morris earned the Coaches Award and Ryan Rojas was chosen Most Improved.
For varsity girls basketball, Kayla Sanchez was the Most Valuable Player, Karen Gutierrez the Scholar Athlete, Angel Marie Casillas the Most Improved, and the Titan Award winners Marina Cortez, Nancy Robles, and Mary Joe Rodriguez.
Sharing the MVP award for the JV team were Malaya Espiritu and Danielle Silva with Ashley Sevier and Beverly Walker sharing the Most Improved award. Daisy Silva won the Scholarship Award, Isabel Robles the Titan Captain award, and Sarai Ozuna the Titan Award.
Belen Garcia was MVP for frosh-soph basketball girls with Julianna Tabian the Most Improved and Emily Melero the Defensive Player of the Year.
For boys soccer, Mario Guzman was the Most Valuable Offensive Player, Edgar Garza the Most Valuable Defensive Player and recipient of the Leadership Award and Carlos Maciel the Coaches Award winner.
Jonathan Diaz for Offense and Edwin Lopez for Defense won awards for JV boys soccer.
For girls soccer, Elvia Ramirez was MVP, Daniela Ramirez the Most Improved, and Marian Cardenas the Titan Award recipient. Samantha Salinas was MVP and Josey Ruiz Most Improved for JV soccer girls.
In wrestling, Anthony Bartolome was Outstanding Wrestler; Daniel Bartolome, Coaches Award; Jimmy Macias, Dedication Award; and Ulises Calles, Most Improved award.
At the JV wrestling level, Vincent Diaz was Outstanding Wrestler, Arturo Hernandez recipient of the Dedication Award, and Ramon Villa the Most Improved.
-----
One football player from each of the three local public high schools has been selected to either the Gold or Black squad for the U.S. Army All Star Bowl at Rabobank Arena on April 26.
For the Gold squad, representing Delano High will be running back Sergio Gonzales.
For the Black squad, running back Tyreak Walker will represent Robert F. Kennedy High School and lineman Ruben Cervantes will represent Cesar C. Chavez High.
