There are 23 Delano Music Memorial Association certificate of merit winners who will be introduced at the 69th annual Spring Concert tonight at 6:30 p.m. at the Delano High auditorium.
Donation at the door is $5 for adults and $2 for children if under 12 and accompanied by an adult.
Jasmine Abitago, 9, daughter of Sanny and Junjielyn Abitago, attends Fremont Elementary School and has played clarinet for three and a half year and is in the school band directed by Arnold Morrison. She also has taken part in the district Honor Band for two years.
Ezekiel Basconcillo, 10, son of Adam and Emily Basconcillo, attends Princeton Street Elementary School, has played piano for four years under the instruction of Alma Sealund, and has achieved certificates of merit four straight years.
Yasmen Valenzuela, 10, daughter of Aurora Ruiz, attends Fremont Elementary School, has played clarinet a year and a half in the school band, and is a member of this year’s district Honor Band.
Miley Herrera, 10, daughter of Alfonso Herrera Servin and Sara Gallegos, attends Fremont Elementary School and has played flute a year and a half in the school band. She has achieved Honor Band for two years.
Millie Garcia, 10, daughter of Martin and Gloria Garcia, attends Fremont School, has sung for seven years under the instruction of Anai Morales, and received the “Shining Star Award” at the San Juan Capistrano “Battle of the Mariachis” in 2016.
April Cervera, 10, daughter of Villamer and Regina Cervera, attends Fremont School and has played flute two and a half years in the school band. She marched with Almond Tree Lion band in the last two Cinco de Mayo parades.
Seth Antonio, 11, son of Marissa and Justin Antonio, is in fifth grade at Fremont School where he plays trumpet in the school band. He is also in the district jazz band and has achieved district Honor Band for three years.
Alpha Salviejo, 11, son of Estelita and Romeo Salviejo, attends Cecil Avenue Math and Science Academy, has played piano three and a half years under the direction of Mrs Sealund, and has been singing since he was five. He has won certificates of merit for four straight years.
Clarissa Ramirez, 11, daughter of Heriberto and Araseli Ramirez, has played violin for eight years under direction of Xochitl and Anai Morales and is a La Vina Middle School sixth grader.
Dayanara Bravo, 12, daughter of Rocio and Isidro Bravo, has played violin seven years and studies under Juan Morales. She earned first place as a member of the Mariachi Mestizo at Battle of the Mariachis in San Juan Capistrano and performed at Carnegie Hall plus the Kennedy Center with the Mariachi Mestizo. She is also a former certificate of merit winner.
Natalie Ramirez, 13, daughter of Heriberto and Araseli Ramirez, has played violin eight years and studies under Xochitl and Anai Morales. She received first place in the Battle of the Mariachis and performed at the Kennedy Center with Mariachi Mestizo in 2018.
Aubrey Laboca, 13, daughter of Sheila Geivet, has played piano for six months under direction of Mrs. Sealund. She received outstanding band awards in 2015 and 2016 for her expertise on the alto saxophone.
Christine Palapuz, 13, daughter of Christy Agpoon and Iloydomar Palapuz, attends Almond Tree Middle School and for six years has played clarinet and is in the school band. She has been in the district Honor Band since 2015, was chosen to the Kern County Honor Band in 2018 and 2019, and has received past Delano Music Memorial certificates of merit.
Morrison Dobere, 14, son of Ibrahim S. Diallo and Richelle C. Carino, attends Cesar E. Chavez High School. He has taken piano lessons for four years under instruction of Mrs. Sealund and also plays alto saxophone in the school band under direction of Alex Gonzales and was a piano scholarship winner in 2017.
Connor Hufnagel, 14, son of Brian and Imelda Hufnagel, attends Delano High and has taken piano lessons for 11 years under the instruction of Mrs. Sealund. He received a certificate of merit in 2017.
June San Juan, 15, daughter of Roberto San Juan and a Robert F. Kennedy High student, has sung for five years and is in the school choir under direction of Marlex Booc. She was selected most improved choir member in 2018.
Samuel Bergman, 16, son of Amanda Bergman, is a McFarland High junior who has taken piano lessons for nine years under the instruction of Mrs. Sealund. He also received a special trophy recognition in the jazz pop festival in 2018.
Ray Jhay Bueno, 17, son of Maybell and Ryan Bueno and a junior at Kennedy High, has played piano for three years and is instructed by choir director Marlex Booc.
Another Booc pupil is Belinda Ruiz, 17, daughter of Juan and Leticia Ruiz and a Kennedy student who has sung for four years and is in the school choir.
Chasie Carino, 17, daughter of Edmund and Maria Carino, has sung for 13 years and is in the school choir and president and section leader of the singing group under the direction of David Heckman at Cesar Chavez High. The CCHS senior was selected for the Central Regional Honor Choir in 2017 and 2018.
Anai Morales, 17, daughter of Leticia and Juan Morales, attends Wonderful Academy and attends The Mariachi Studio in Delano and receives private instruction from Rebecca Brooks. She has been playing and singing for 10 years and is a member of Mariachi Juvenil Mestizo. She was a Music Memorial vocal scholarship winner in 2013 and is a member of the Bakersfield Youth Symphony Orchestra.
Emma Navarro, 17, daughter of Juan and Maria Navarro, has played violin for 10 years and is under the direction of Juan Morales. She is a senior at Cesar E. Chavez High.
Adamari Lopez, 18, daughter of Yadira and Thomas Becerra, attends Robert F. Kennedy High and has been singing for 12 years and is in the school choir under the direction of Mr. Booc.
-----
Delano’s Relay for Life is presenting a “Paint It Purple Paint Night” on Thursday, March 14, at 6 p.m. at Tony’s Firehouse at 502 County Line Road. The $30 fee benefits Delano’s Relay for Life, which is scheduled April 13
Relay for Life is still looking for business sponsorships for as low as $100. Families, church groups and businesses wishing to form a team, should attend a 6 p.m. meeting on March 12 at the DRMC Scarlett Oak room. Individuals wanting to submit pictures for the luminary ceremony may send by email to mrdoofus@hotmail.com. Donations for a Saturday yard sale are being sought. Cheer groups, bands and dancers wishing to entertain at this year’s relay may contact Lizette Gonzalez, 661-229-3902.
-----
At the Delano Joint Union High School District’s board of trustees recent meeting, Delano High principal Rene Ayon outlined a number of programs at the school designed to boost the learning of the school’s students.
Ayon said that 100 juniors who are the first to sign up for the SAT will for the first time have opportunity to take the test during the regular school day on campus. He also said that DHS has 72 sections of dual enrollment classes. Ayon said Delano High’s college and career indicators are among the highest in Kern County.
Board members lauded accomplishments of the drum lines of Delano and Kennedy high schools that placed first and second, respectively, in Kern County competition. They also heard reports from student representatives of the three high schools on athletics and other accomplishments at their schools.
Audience member Suzanne Villaruz reported a conflict with the Saturday, April 27, date due to the recently announced Delano High Prom date on the same night as the Distinguished Young Women scholarship program.
The board approved Ana L. Munoz as dual enrollment clerk, Amaneet Gill as special education teacher at Cesar E. Chavez High School, Eliseo Garza as head counselor at Chavez High, accepted resignation due to retirement of Anna Niccoli, coordinator of health services at Chavez High, and approved coaches at Chavez as Martin Rios and Troy Thomas for track assistants and Mariah Morales as volunteer assistant for track; Aurora Delgadillo, varsity girls soccer, and Erik Garcia, JV girls soccer, and three volunteer assistant coaches, Rafael Campos for golf, Kayla Nunez for frosh-soph girls softball, and Jorge Medrano for varsity baseball. Resignations accepted at CCHS were Bianca Cook, volunteer cheerleading, and Ernesto Perez, volunteer assistant varsity softball.
Coaches approved at Delano High were Rita Banks, assistant track; Fred Valov, head JV wrestling, and Ray Valdez, assistant varsity softball.
Kennedy coaches approved were Angel Villalobos, head boys golf; Deon Martin, assistant track; Miguel Sanchez, head varsity wrestling; Sergio Fernandez, head varsity girls soccer; Jacob Fragoso, head varsity baseball; Antonio Medina, head track and field; Mark Booc, head boys tennis; Amador Orozco, assistant varsity baseball; Joshua Mendoza, head JV baseball; Ebahn Feathers, head freshman baseball; and three volunteers, Diana Rios Landeros and Eric Fernandez for track and field, and Lorenzo Morales for varsity baseball.
Sonia Toledo was approved as counseling secretary and Vianet Munguia as a four-hour attendance clerk, both at Cesar Chavez High; Margaret Torres moving from instructional aide to attendance data processing clerk at Delano High, and Adrian Romero as a four-hour special education specialized physical health care aide at Chavez High. Maria Gutierrez was approved as a four-hour custodian, and MaryJoe Sanchez was approved as special education teacher at Delano High. The board approved trips of Delano High varsity baseball to a San Diego tournament April 14-18 and Kennedy cheerleaders to the Nationals in Anaheim Feb. 21-24.
Donations approved were Munger Bros., $500 to Chavez High baseball; Wonderful Company, $1,150 to Chavez High; Wonderful Company, $5,000 to Delano High; J.A.P. International, $944 to Chavez boys basketball; and South Tulare-Richgrove Refuse, $500 to Delano High baseball.
The board also approved a 2019 Grad Nite agreement with Six Flags Magic Mountain and approved a consultant agreement with Celeste Carcha for Kennedy cheerleaders.
-----
The winter formal for the three district high schools had king and queen selections for Delano High, Fiona Tan and Aidan Garaygordobil; Cesar Chavez High, Zhakeila Cabico and Fernando Robles; and for Kennedy High, Susanna Hernandez and Gustavo Madrigal.
-----
Delano High has slated its Academic Awards Night for Tuesday, March 5, at the school auditorium, doors to open at 5 p.m, pre-show at 5:30 and program starting at 6 p.m.
-----
The first of two Tripleheader Friday nights of basketball action, sponsored by Delano High cheer and boys’ basketball is Friday at the Delano High gym.
DHS cheerleaders and Future Business Leaders of America meet on the court at 5:45 p.m., choirs of Delano and Kennedy high schools at 6:50 p.m., and staff teams from DHS and RFK at 8 p.m. For a $1 donation, the first 10 girls signing up will compete in a free-throw shooting contest at 6:30 p.m. and the first 10 boys donating $1 will compete in a 3-point shooting contest at about 7:45 p.m. Tickets are on sale from sponsors for $3 each or you may donate $4 at the door.
The following Friday, March 8, will match Delano and Cesar Chavez High teams in cheerleader, choir and staff games.
-----
The high school district’s Noche de Gala is scheduled March 15 at Delano High School.
-----
Jimmy Macias and Daniel Bartolome recently earned division championships in wrestling for Cesar Chavez High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.