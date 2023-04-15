DELANO RAMBLINGS: Kennedy cheer squad wins honors at national competition

DELANO — Robert F. Kennedy High School cheerleaders again gained honors in the national competition at Anaheim, competing in three categories.
Half of Kennedy’s 24-member squad was in the varsity show cheer novice small division preliminaries one day and then became one of the eight among 25 schools to qualify for the finals. Kennedy placed fourth in the nation in that category.
On day 2 of the Nationals, Kennedy took part in the game day band chant and game day fight song categories. All 24 Kennedy cheerleaders took part, placing fourth out of 25 participating teams in game day and fight song. They achieved first in the game day band chant category in competition with 25 teams.
Coach/adviser Natalie Fragoso reported Kennedy has competed in the Nationals the past eight years “and we have improved every year but never won a National title until this year. To attend the Nationals, a squad must qualify at regional competition, where we have gotten first every year in different categories.”
Kennedy’s tryouts for the next school year’s squad are planned for Monday through April 22 with the first fundraiser, a calendar day purchase, starting the day of selections.
Fragoso, who is also Kennedy’s senior counselor, is assisted in cheer by Celeste Carcha.
•••
Delano’s observance of the National Day of Prayer will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. May 4 at Lifehouse, 1725 11th Ave., Delano.
Keynote speaker will be Cynthia Zimmer, the Kern County district attorney.
Pastor David Vivas is arranging with local clergy to take part.
More information is available by calling the Delano Chamber of Commerce office, 661-725-2518.
•••
Gina Martinez, an EDD employee and complaints department specialist, has been appointed to the board of directors of the North Kern-South Tulare Hospital District for the remainder of a term that expires in 2024.
•••
More than 5,000 eggs distributed by Delano Kiwanis Club for use at its day-before-Easter egg hunt for local youth were donated for the event.
Kiwanian Arnold Morrison was joined by more than 30 club members and Key Club members from Kennedy High School and Wonderful College Prep Academy in dyeing the eggs.
There were to be 850 candy bags distributed that day to the youth.
•••
An aquatics center, funded by a $2.6 million federal grant, is starting construction next to the new recreation center on 11th Avenue in west Delano.
Sumeet Batth-Chavez of the parks and recreation department reported the aquatics center is targeted to be complete by January 2024, with the pool open to the public by the summer of 2024.
•••
Current eighth-, ninth-, 10th- and 11th-graders are invited to Delano High School cheerleader clinics and tryouts for the 2023-24 squad.
Instruction days will take place Monday through Thursday in the dance room in the southeast corner of the south or girls gym. Actual tryouts are Friday afternoon at the school’s north gym.
The flyer prepared by coach/adviser Sharena Gonder says candidates need to have a current physical. Candidates may join the appBAND found on the tryout flyer.
Freshmen entering Delano in the fall are especially encouraged to try out.
•••
The 50th reunion of Delano High School’s Class of 1973 is May 6 at the Hyatt House, 1200 Garzoli Ave., south of Delano next to the Marketplace.
If information is needed, call Steve Laird, 661-808-3344; Ray Mascarinas, 661-421-1288; Irene Martinez, 661-778-8346; or Margie Luque, 661-586-3789.
Social hour is 5 to 6 p.m. and dancing 7 to 11. Charge per person is $65.
•••
Sign-ups continue each Sunday through May 7 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Tony’s Firehouse Grill on County Line Road just west of the railroad tracks for candidates for the Delano Babe Ruth baseball league.
Prospects must live within the boundaries of the Delano Joint Union High and McFarland Unified school districts.
Prospects must be at least age 12 by May 1 and not over age 18 by May 1. At registration, a $100 fee is required as well as a birth certificate and parents being present.
•••
One day I received a call from a friend saying two of his friends were with him and reporting that Costco and Target were planning to “come to Delano.”
I had heard nothing previously, but later I spoke with a community leader who said he had heard about the possibility of Target coming to Delano but had heard nothing about Costco.
Later the individual said it was possible that Target would be building sometime this year or in 2024.
At the opening of In-N-Out at Delano’s Marketplace, there were reports of long drive-up lines, but both individuals I have spoken to said that inside the drive-in there was plenty of room.
•••
Members of Delano High’s Class of 1954 who have not been contacted yet about a class reunion should call Jerva Winn, 661-565-5609.
A reunion is planned June 23 at Tony’s Firehouse Grill in Delano.
•••
Just one more week and the Delano Relay for Life will take place in the Cecil Avenue parking lot of Delano High School on April 22. Octavio Nunez heads the relay planning committee.
The public is encouraged to take part in or at least view the daylong activities of the local relay and to frequent the booths in the parking lot.
This year’s goal is to raise $100,000, double the amount that was last year’s goal. The fundraising deadline to reach the goal is September 2023.
•••
Delano Elks Lodge is again hosting the Elks Mothers Day Brunch May 14 but is searching for help, according to an Elks bulletin from secretary Brenda Perry-Reed.
•••
By chance, I learned of the recent services for the late Bobby Hernandez.
I can recall Bobby playing first base for the Delano Tigers baseball team, but I have no idea of what that year was.
Every few years I would run across Bobby, who was active locally in VFW and American Legion activities.
On occasion he would be playing bingo at a Delano High cheerleader event. It would never fail that he would call me over and hand me a $100 bill and ask that the money be put in the cheer fund. A giving soul, for sure!
•••
Delano High School is in about its 110th year of existence. Thus, it is difficult to break any school records.
Delano track coach Jerry Angkahan notified me that senior Kaeleigh Cezar had recently broken the 300-meter hurdles record with a time of 48.09 posted during a second-place finish in the bronze race at the West Coast Relays in Clovis.
That mark broke the 48.24 mark established by DHS graduate Josie Ganir back in 1989.