DELANO RAMBLINGS: Get out to today’s Relay for Life

DELANO — The city’s main east-west artery of Cecil Avenue is booming today with booths filling the parking lot of Delano High School on Cecil Avenue for the community’s annual Relay for Life.
This year’s goal, reports chair Octavio Nunez, is $100,000, double the amount that was set as last year’s goal.
The public is encouraged to view the booths, many of them serving a variety of food and others for information services, during the day and evening.
It may not be too late for people wishing to purchase luminarias for tonight’s recognition of those lost to cancer or fighting the disease.
•••
Musical groups from all three high schools of the Delano Joint Union High School District gained honors at the SVWAA championships at West Hills College in Lemoore.
The highest score regardless of division was achieved by Delano’s Cesar E. Chavez High School with a first place in the open division.
Delano High School placed second in the open division.
Robert F. Kennedy High was first in the Scholastic Gold division.
William Rivera of Chavez was the winner of the snare drum, solo and ensemble, placing first among more than a dozen participants.
•••
With bids due this past April 12 on four transitional kindergarten modular classrooms at Nueva Vista Language Academy, the project is expected to begin soon.
Nueva Vista is located on Garces Highway in west Delano. Need for the added classrooms is probably due to the recent affordable housing complex almost adjacent to the school and new homes and apartments built to the south of Garces.
•••
Contact has been made with all but two nominees for Delano High’s Athletic Hall of Fame who will be inducted on June 15 at Tony’s Pizza Firehouse Grill on County Line Road.
Committee members believe they have reached all except families of Lisa Yoon Michie, a swimmer, and Carl Comer, a golfer.
All nominees are in men’s and women’s sports in the 1970s.
•••
Sunday and May 7 are the final dates for candidates for Delano’s Babe Ruth baseball program to sign up for the nearing season.
Sign-ups are at Tony’s Firehouse Grill, 502 County Line Road, from 2 to 4 p.m. both Sundays. People may also contact Jesus Cardenas, 661-205-7793, or Art Armendariz, 661-586-2001.
Candidates must be 12 years old after May 1, cannot be 18 years old on or before May 1, and must bring a birth certificate and $100 registration fee.
Cardenas, who serves the league as president, said the group always is looking for coaches and volunteers. The league is also hiring umpires and scorekeepers.
•••
Delano Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring a mixer and vendor fair May 5 from 4 to 9 p.m. at Legacy Auto Center on High Street.
The event will feature musical entertainment, food and beverages and is open to the public.
•••
When I copied a legal notice from The Californian regarding the demolition of the towers at the old Voice of America site along Garces Highway west of Delano, I was not expecting much interest from the public.
One reader from Shafter said she was “saddened” by the demolition of what she thought could be considered a historical site while another person from Oroville called to ask if the site is that of the old Delano radio station, KCHJ.
The Shafter woman and I agreed that it would be a good “cause” for the Delano Historical Society, though it would certainly need the support of the Delano City Council.
Housing is expected to be in the area vacated by Voice of America, but it might be possible to make the actual building site a hub of a park that could be required as part of the housing area.
Voice of America was built originally by CBS as a commercial station and later used by the government when operated as Voice of America from 1943 until 2007, according to information that I Googled.
The 801-acre Voice of America site housed one of the last powerful HF international broadcast stations. It was reported that March 10, 2014, the facility closed down due to budget cuts.
•••
Annika Fernandez of McFarland, who since the first grade has honed her basketball skills at the McFarland Recreation center and later at school sites, has been selected by the Occidental College women’s basketball coach to play with the university’s team this summer in Barcelona, Spain, in the Euro Basketball Cup 2023
•••
The school board of the Delano Joint Union High School District was expected to approve the resignation for retirement of Mrs. Lorna B. Gango, longtime mathematics instructor at Delano High.
The board also was to approve posting of a mental health therapist for the district.
The board was also to act on the voluntary transfer of Shantelle Andrade, a special education teacher, from Delano High to Valley High for the 2023-24 school year, and the involuntary transfer of Ron Coronado, a Kennedy High teacher, to Valley High.
English teachers Liane Duran and Samuel Pearson were up for approval as Chavez High teachers for the 2023-24 school year.
The board was to OK Michelle Tomboc as band director and color guard director at Delano High for the rest of the current school year.
The board was to accept the resignation of Valeria Rodarte, assistant principal, student support, at Kennedy High and approve her as a girls PE teacher. The board also was to accept the resignation of Melisa Perez as a special education teacher at Kennedy and to approve as teachers for the 2023-24 school year Alice Alvarado Garcia for science and Anthony Alvarez for math. The resignation due to retirement of Sandra Parrish as an adult education teacher was also expected to be OK’d effective April 28.
The board was also to give its OK to numerous donations to the district and its schools.
The Varanasi family is providing $5,000 to fund scholarships. The Delano Chevy Buick GMC has donated $1,000 to the boys golf team at Chavez.
Also donated to Chavez were $500 from The Print Shop, $500 from Triple R Transportation, $500 from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, and an anonymous donation of $5,000 to Chavez High and several donations to the Chavez baseball account. Lifehouse of Bakersfield donated $500 to Kennedy High.