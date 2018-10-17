More than 1,000 residents lined Delano’s downtown Main and Jefferson streets to view the 73rd annual Delano Harvest Holidays Grand Parade on Oct. 6.
Delano Chamber of Commerce’s decorated float won the huge trophy awarded for the sweepstakes.
Among youth floats, Delano Ag 4-H gained first place, Delano High Future Farmers of America were second and Princeton School was third.
Alma’s Beauty Salon was first in the decorated car or truck category.
The high school band division top award went to the combined band of the Delano Joint Union High School District with musicians from Cesar Chavez, Delano and Robert F. Kennedy high schools.
The third grade sopranos of the Delano Union School District won the elementary band category.
Cecil Avenue Middle School Math and Science Academy earned first in the middle schools band division, followed by La Vina Middle School and Almond Tree Middle School.
Charro Del Sauzito was first in the mounted group category with Wells Fargo’s famed stage coach drawn by mules earning second spot.
-----
In the Junior Livestock Show in conjunction with the harvest festival, there were 50 animals sold that raised about $53,000 total. Ross Hampton was auctioneer.
“We need more participants in buying and helping with the event,” said Roy Bonita, one of the show directors. “We have an aging group of people who have been shouldering the load for years, and we need more youth and new ideas to continue.”
Jim Regan, show president, announced the category winners and repeatedly reminded the competing youth to write personal notes to their buyers.
In the grand champion category, Grace Elliott won for swine the award sponsored by Twiford Farms. Julian Gutierrez won for lambs sponsored by Taco Factory. Eleodoro Duran was the beef winner sponsored by DeWeese Spreaders. Grace Elliott won for goats sponsored by Cole’s Ranch.
In the reserve champion division, Jasmine Contreras won first for swine sponsored by Greg’s Petroleum, Leonardo Gutierrez won for lambs sponsored by Mike and Susan Elliott and Carly Ferralli won for goats sponsored by Cole’s Ranch.
Ferralli was the junior round robin winner sponsored by Truett Wright. Leonardo Gutierrez won senior round robin sponsored by Roy and Charlene Bonita.
In the junior showmanship division, Ferralli was the winner for swine sponsored by Kevin and Roxie Elliott, Julian Gutierrez won for his lamb sponsored by J. R. Regan Farms and Grace Elliott won for goats sponsored by Jack and Evon Wright.
In senior showmanship, Edgar Bustos won for swine sponsored by A. J. and Amber Gorman, Aimy Bravo for lambs sponsored by Alan and Diane Clark, Eleodoro Duran for beef sponsored by Cole’s Ranch and Leslie Lugo for goats sponsored by Kevin and Roxie Elliott.
Clean pen awards went to Cristal Hernandez for swine sponsored by McFarland Lions Club, John Selsor for lambs sponsored by Delano Surgical Group, Eleodoro Duran for beef sponsored by Tristen Regan and Isabel Lara for goats sponsored by Cal Custom Ag Services.
Delano FFA was a close winner for both the club and banner awards sponsored by Delano Junior Livestock. Eleodoro Duran won the Leo Fabbri award given by Dan and Wendy Fabbri.
-----
The annual Grand Marshal/Queen’s barbecue drew a large crowd to Memorial Park’s grassy oval area Saturday night to honor the royal court and Linda Hylton, grand Marshal, and her late husband, Bill.
Claribel Gutierrez, dinner chair, and Barbara Mejia-Moreno, booth chair, both awarded numerous prizes during the evening.
-----
Five local men who have contributed to the community in a variety of ways were recognized Oct. 6 at the 40th annual Mexican-American Pioneers of Delano dinner, ceremony, and dance at St. Mary’s School auditorium. I am fortunate to know all three and am aware of many but not all of their contributions.
I first met Brad Barker when he ran Delano Sporting Goods. For many years he has been a director and treasurer for Delano’s Cinco de Mayo organization, working tirelessly many hours at Cinco events.
Herman Chavez, who many years back drove a Sunday School bus ridden by my two children, has built C&H Fence into a major local business. His three daughters all were students of mine at Delano High School and now all work in the family business.
David Castillo is retired now but for many years served as equipment manager and trainer for Delano High athletic teams.
I run across police officer Raul Alvizo often at St. Mary’s Church and the times I attend Cesar Chavez football games he is on the sidelines as a volunteer coach and helping with players when they are injured. I wouldn’t be surprised if he was also the team chaplain.
For more years than I can count, Bobby Garcia has been active in Cinco de Mayo Inc. and been the president of the organization most of those years. His sister, Letty Quiddam, was a past Delano High cheerleader during my advising times and is also a director for Cinco.
-----
On Nov. 8 at Cesar Chavez High School starting at 9:30 a.m., there will be a Special Olympics Southern California Fall School Games event.
Deanne Driggs, a former student of mine, addressed the board of the Delano Joint Union High School District and told of a variety of games and activities that will take place and involve special needs students from the district’s schools.
-----
A big thank you was given by Rachelle Reames, Delano High FFA adviser, to those who donated money to help pay for recoveries along with replacement lambs for Delano High FFAers involved in the Kern County Fair and the Harvest Holidays junior livestock show.
“Students continued to work hard, stayed determined and prospered in the end. At the Kern Fair our lamb showman team climbed their way back to the top by placing in the top 10 for both market and showmanship,” Reames said.
For lamb market classes, Aimy Bravo with her Cross was first, John Selsor second in AOB, Loy Duran second in Cross and Alexus Ferrel sixth in her class out of 15 with her Cross.
Delano FFA swine team included two graduates, Joselyn Ramirez and Javier Negrete, who returned to show for the last time and not only showed up for practices but worked hard in making sure their animals were at the best of their ability, all the while attending school, working full time and making plans for their futures.
For swine market classes, Emily Villegas with her Cross was first, Joselyn Ramirez with her Cross was second, Armando Fernandez with his Duroc was third, Yvette Espino with her Cross was fourth, Viviana Pimental with her Cross was fourth, Jasmin Garcia with her Hamp was fifth, Guadalupe Carrillo with her York was sixth, Noel Ayon with his AOB was sixth, Javier Negrete with his Cross was 10th and Ethan Carrillo with his Cross was 11th.
First Delano FFA member to ever enter a rabbit was Sara Lopez who did well in showmanship with 92 out of 100 and gaining first in Mini Lop.
-----
Maria Calles as queen and Anthony Lopez as king reigned over Homecoming activities at Cesar E. Chavez High School.
-----
Delano High’s Class of 1968 50th reunion will take place Saturday at Delano’s Hyatt Place. For questions, persons may contact DHS1968Alumni@gmail.com. Many class members will attend the Delano and Porterville football game, Senior Night, on Friday.
-----
High school district board of trustees members at their recent meeting discussed the need of the district to assist financially with the cheerleader programs at the three high schools. They directed athletic directors at the three schools to meet with cheer advisors to determine what type of support can be given.
The high school board approved Shauna Gravelle as girls physical education department chair at Delano High.
For Delano High, the board approved as coaches Ray Valdez, varsity softball volunteer; Alma Lopez, varsity girls basketball volunteer; Gerald Saunders, volunteer varsity girls basketball; Mary Joe Sanchez, head JV girls soccer coach; Raul Perez, volunteer for JV girls soccer; Luis Gomez, head frosh boys basketball coach; Mike Cardenas, head JV boys basketball coach; and Raul Tavarez, head JV softball coach.
Cesar E. Chavez coaches approved were Nicolas Guzman, varsity boys basketball volunteer; Gerald Saunders, volunteer for varsity boys basketball; Humberto Vargas, volunteer for track and cross country; Vito Camat, volunteer for girls and boys tennis; Joel Robles, volunteer for girls golf; Trish Flores, volunteer for cheerleading; Johnny Rodriguez, volunteer for wrestling; Ernie Macias, assistant wrestling coach; Jimmy Macias, wrestling volunteer; Jacob Ozuna, volunteer for girls basketball and softball; Manuel Huerta, assistant JV football coach; and Alan Guinto assistant varsity football coach.
For Kennedy High, interim coaches approved were Servando Navarro, head varsity cross country coach; Kymberly Navarro, head JV cross country coach; and following coaches: John Paredez, Jr., head JV wrestling; Richard Tapia, head JV boys basketball; Roxanne Salinas, head frosh girls basketball; Margarita Gonzalez, head JV girls basketball; Martin Perales, head varsity boys soccer; Joel Roman, head JV boys soccer; Jerome Jones, head varsity softball; Breanne Farinas, head JV softball; Christopher Anfoso and John Alcala as varsity wrestling volunteers; Isidro Alvarado as JV wrestling volunteer; and Gilbert Hernandez as varsity girls basketball volunteer. Charles Tam as tutorial teacher and Kevin Vue as band director and color guard director were approved at Kennedy.
The board accepted the resignation due to retirement of Chris Farwell, English teacher at Delano High, effective Nov. 16, 2018, and Lynnette Mello as Focus on Learning chair at Delano High, effective Sept. 24, 2018
Donations accepted by the board were $1,000 to Cesar E. Chavez High School from the Kern Schools Federal Credit Union, $1,000 to Robert F. Kennedy High athletics from Kern Schools Federal Credit Union, $1,000 to Delano High athletics from Kern Schools Federal Credit Union, $2,135.70 from Delano Baseball Boosters Club to the Delano High ASB baseball account, $275 in donation of hygiene kits from Kiwanis Club of Delano, $500 donated by Jacob S. Fragoso to the Kennedy High School ASB baseball account, and $1,000 from an anonymous donor to Valley High School.
