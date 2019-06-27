At the 11th annual Delano High Athletic Hall of Fame dinner and ceremonies, 22 past Tiger athletes and two coaches were honored.
The first event at which athletes from other than football were among the honorees drew a crowd of more than 180 people to the school cafeteria where football players and their coaches and six cheerleaders served dinner prepared by the Kern County Firefighters.
Recognized for golf was former state match participant Paul Casares. Trackster Jeff Beck had a conflict and could not attend and fellow spikers Clifford Dunn and Gary Jenkins could not be contacted. The three previously had been inducted for football only.
Water polo and swimming aces Gus Ortiz, Mark Fernando and Jim Regan were presented by Gary Shaffer, their former coach. Fernando’s plaque also listed basketball as he was two-time league scoring champion.
Former wrestling coach Terry Moreland introduced Pete Nebre and Mike Peevyhouse who were present, and Alvin Shirley and Julio Morales who have both passed away. The four were among standout wrestlers as Delano High in the early 1970s won more than 50 dual matches in a row.
Baseball inductee Ed Fruta was introduced by past catcher Andy Espinoza and baseballers Lou Perez-Leon, who traveled from Oregon with his wife, and Lou Perez-Leon and the late Steven Audap, represented by many family members, were presented by former baseball coach Don Noriiel. Also attending were the many family members representing the late Steve Audap.
Lowell Syers, who is hospitalized in the East, was presented by his nephew and Benny Farinas by his former youth coach, Stuart Collins. Syers and Farinas were honored for football.
Charter baseball recipient Lorenzo Morales, a former Delano High teacher and coach, introduced his son, football inductee Jason Morales
Columbia University attendee and now Bakersfield pastor Brandon Holthaus was inducted for both football and baseball.
Osbaldo Orozco, former Delano High and Cal Poly football star who was commissioned an Army officer in June, 2001, and commanded four Bradleys in Iraq was killed when his fighting vehicle overturned. He was presented by Lorenzo Morales, a family friend.
Juan Orozco and Shade Staples were both honored for football and introduced by their football coach, Jaime Robles.
Swim and water polo coach Gary Shaffer, who resides in Porterville, and former wrestling mentor Terry Moreland, of Bakersfield, both received plaques as Coaches of the Year for their leadership of outstanding Delano teams in the early 1970s, the period for which athletes were honored except for the footballers who represented the 80s and early 90s.
Student athletes serving were directed by cafeteria manager Andrea Popoy, Alex Lopez and the football coaching staff. Linda Winn, Glenda Muldrow and Milan Marshall staffed the entry area and the school custodial and maintenance staffs all contributed to the cafeteria preparation under leadership of athletic director Albino Duran and principal Rene Ayon.
School board member Arnold Morrison, who also serves as a member of the Hall of Fame committee, took movies of the evening to be put on DVDs and given to all inductees. Suzanne Villaruz prepared the memorabilia table and furnished all decorations while Rachel and Henry Mendoza were in charge of tea and appetizers.
Other committee members taking part were Monte Marshall, Jerva Winn, Roger Andreas, Roger Gadiano and Gary Girard. Prior to dinner, Andreas led the pledge of allegiance and the Rev. Richard Snyder of Reno, Nevada, attending for his late brother, John, who was a Charter member for tennis, gave the invocation.
Charter members of the Hall are those selected from the 1940s, 1950s and 1960s with actual inductions starting with 1970 graduates. Charter members attending or who were represented by family included George Chavez, Frank Cortez, Lorenzo Morales, Nolan Shaffer, Don Elkins, Mike Audap, Bill Regan, Diane Regan and Bill and Bob Fernando.
A common thread among past athletes honored were coaches who guided them before and during high school, the support given them by the community, and the backing of their parents to have the opportunity to take part in school athletics.
High school incoming senior girls from the Delano and McFarland high school districts are invited to an informational meeting regarding the 74th annual Delano Harvest Holidays pageant.
The meeting will be Saturday at 10 a.m. at the conference room of the Delano Regional Medical Center at the southeast corner of the DRMC.
Responsibilities and expectations for candidates will be outlined by a past queen and second-year show chairperson Sumeet Batth-Chavez.
Twenty members of the Delano High School cheer squad took part in a three-day instructional camp of the United Spirit Association directed by two young ladies who presented the USA material which included seven dance routines, cheers, team building, stunting, and other phases of being a cheerleader. Instruction was carried out in the Delano High north gym.
The DHS squad earned a summer camp Superior plaque as well as certificates for the completion of safety instructions in stunting and both varsity and JV teams for the squad credentialing course.
Selected All-American cheerleaders and eligible to attend the Rome, Italy, New Year’s Parade are seniors Arlette Montano, Yeraldi Sanchez, Janna Talabong and Britzenia Reyes.
Carmina Reyes is advisor/coach of the Delano squads.
A tentative agreement between the Delano Joint Union High School District and the Teachers Association CTA/NEA for 2019-2020 has been reached with the certificated salary schedule reflecting a 3 percent salary increase and 1 percent on the Appendix A off the salary schedule bonus.
Approval was given by the board of trustees for construction of a new district warehouse.
Raudel Rojas, who served as Robert F. Kennedy High School principal the past year, has been moved to director of Curriculum and Instruction for the school district.
Dolores Rodriguez, director of Migrant Education Services, moves to principal of Robert F. Kennedy with Ben DeLeon moving from director of alternative education to director of Migrant Education.
Juan Jose Madrigal, who until mid-May taught social studies at Delano High, was Delano High assistant principal a short time but now moves to become learning director at Cesar E. Chavez High School with Jesse Flores leaving the learning director position at Cesar E. Chavez High to become assistant principal at Delano High.
Two Delano High organizations fundraised June 15 with takeout tri-tip lunches. The football program presented a barbecue in the school parking lot along Cecil Avenue.
At the same time Delano High cheerleaders were co-sponsoring a tri-tip takeout luncheon with the Delano Elks Lodge.
Elks preparing the meal and putting tri-tip sandwiches, beans, salad, and salsa into the takeouts were Jerry Gruver, Ralph McNutt, Claribel Gutierrez and Annette Salim.
For weeks I have forgotten to report a recent conversation with Edd Cadena. He has been the FedEx guy whom I knew best in Delano and he announced he was retiring May 31. I certainly hope he remains a member of our community which always needs good people.
Speaking of “good people,” when I walked into the main office at Cesar E. Chavez High School, to my left was Eva, the principal’s secretary on my right and Craig Koelzer of Central Valley Office on my right. “Two very good people whom I know,” I told them.
