The Delano Police Department Traffic Unit conducted a DUI/Driver's Licence checkpoint on Saturday night into Sunday morning in the 1000 block of High Street.
238 vehicles passed through the checkpoint and 21 of those were screened. Only one driver was further evaluated but was not under the influence.
Officers issued ten citations ranging from misdemeanor violations to traffic infractions.
