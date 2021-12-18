Delano marks 30 years of Shop with a Cop

For the 30th anniversary of Delano's Shop with a Cop, there was little fanfare early Saturday, Dec. 11.
Actually, folks initially thought it was the 28th annual, but counting the past events it tallied to 30 years of local officers and other local residents who provide clothes and toys to many children who usually don't get much of a Christmas, retired Delano police officer Mario Nunez said.
Nunez, who was still part of this year's event, had turned the reins over to DPD Dispatch Supervisor Michelle Hernandez, Cpl. Christopher Nino and Officer Ephraim Ochoa.
Even though toy collection was only 60 percent of normal, officers and local residents made sure to help spend the $175 gift cards each child had along with the extra money each adult got to spend on his or her child.
Kids had a Happy Meal donated by McDonald's, along with a choice of milk or apple juice.
DPD Chaplain Brian Allard started the morning with a brief prayer, where he asked God to pray "for all those who are working with Shop with a Cop."
"Starting with a prayer for all the children, and that each one will get the desire of their hearts," Allard said.
Walmart store manager Francisco Medina was proud of partnering with his employees and how it has been helping the community, especially with Saturday's Shop with a Cop.
"This is the seventh event we have been part of since Thanksgiving," Medina said.
Community Champion Griselda Barajas was even making sure the arrangement of tables and chairs was right to make sure "the kids had a nice meal."
Walmart donated a pallet of food to Delano's Harvest Elementary School, along with donations to Pioneer School and Morningside Elementary, Barajas said. School supply donations also went to the Earlimart Elementary School and McFarland Unified School District, along with ammunition and money to the McFarland Police Department.
It was a very special day for Patty Torres' son Anthony, who received not only a shopping cart full of stuff, but also a bicycle to replace the one that was stolen from his home earlier this year.
Anthony was sporting a custom-made police uniform and a smile from ear to ear.
Crime Prevention Officer Rafael Silva, along with Silva's girlfriend, Ashley Perez, picked Anthony as their special "shopping buddy. After getting some clothing necessities, the couple let him choose whatever he wanted, and that was a bright red Huffy bike.
"Look how cool you look," Perez said. "You look great. Love that (bike) for you!"
Patty Torres was also all smiles about her son.
"He loves all the officers," Torres said. "He is always with them. That's what he wants to be when he grows up!"
Officer Lupe Contreras has been doing Shop with a Cop for three years now. On Saturday, she was taking 15-year-old Carla around picking out clothes.
"Which one do you like? Make sure you get the right size," Contreras said sisterly. "You can throw that into the cart."
"Can I place it gently in the cart?" Carla teased back.
Celebrating his eighth week of duty, new Delano Police Chief Tyson Davis was also on hand for the event. He also commented on his past life as a Kern County Sheriff's deputy.
"I worked these streets with Officer Nunez 20 years ago," he said.
Once the children were done at Walmart, the families then headed to Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church for a box of much needed holiday food, along with a toy for each of the other families' children.
"We will ask the parents how many other kids they have, and their ages," Nunez said.