Delano man dies in crash

A Delano man died last week when the car he was riding in northwest of Earlimart struck a tree in a front yard of a nearby home, California Highway Patrol officials said.
On April 4 at 6 a.m., the Fresno Communication Center was notified of a solo-vehicle traffic collision on Road 104, north of Avenue 72. Officers from the Visalia CHP and medical personnel responded to the scene.
According to the CHP's preliminary investigation, Noe Reyes, 34, of Delano, was driving a 1996 Nissan Sentra north on Road 104 at a speed of 55 miles per hour. For unknown reasons, Reyes allowed the Nissan to drift to the left, where it crossed onto the dirt shoulder west of the roadway, the CHP said. Reyes then lost control of the Nissan as it continued north toward a residence while sliding sideways.
The Nissan crashed through a chain link fence bordering the property, the CHP said, and the passenger side of the Nissan struck a large tree in the front yard. The Nissan’s passenger, a 32-year-old man from also from Delano, suffered fatal injuries as a result of the impact and died at the scene, according to the CHP. Reyes was transported to Kaweah Health Medical Center with a complaint of pain to his lower back.
Alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor in this crash, the CHP said.