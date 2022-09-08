Datebook: What's happening in October

Oct. 1-2, 7-8 & 13-15: “Follies,” meal at 6:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 1 p.m. Sunday, Stars Theater Restaurant, 1913 Chester Ave., $47 for show only, $75 for dinner and show (student discounts available), bmtstars.com
Oct. 1-2, 7-9, 14-16, 21-23 & 28-30: “My Funny Frankenstein,” 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Gaslight Melodrama, 12748 Jomani Dr., $27, 661-587-3377
Oct. 1st: Kern County 999 Foundation Officer Down Ride, 9 a.m., Original Roadhouse Steaks BBQ, 849 Rosedale Hwy., $24-$35, eventbrite.com
Oct. 1st: Oktoberfest, 5:30 p.m., Junior League of Bakersfield, 1928 19th St., $75, eventbrite.com
Oct. 2nd: Paramore, 7:30 p.m., Mechanics Bank Theater, 1001 Truxtun Ave., $60-$2900, axs.com
Oct. 7th: Próxima Parada, The Charities, 8 p.m., Temblor Brewing Co., 3200 Buck Owens Blvd., Suite 200, $12, ticketweb.com
Oct. 7-9 & 14-16: Einstein: A Stage Portrait, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Stars Playhouse, 2756 Mosasco St., $25 (student discount available), bmtstars.com
Oct. 8th: Running with the Angels 5k Color Run, 7 a.m., Kaiser Permanente Sports Village Park, 9001 Ashe Rd., $20-$45, register at runsignup.com
Oct. 8th: Bakersfield Soul Food Fest, 3 p.m., Kern County Shrine Club, 700 S. P St., $10-$85, eventbrite.com
Oct. 8th: Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra: Opening Night, 6:30 p.m., Mechanics Bank Theater, 1001 Truxtun Ave., $22-$55, axs.com
Oct. 8th: Diamonds & Denim with Matt Stell, 7 p.m., Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace, 2800 Buck Owens’ Blvd., $95-$140, buckowens.com
Oct. 8th: Ian Edwards, 8 p.m., Temblor Brewing Co., 3200 Buck Owens Blvd., Suite 200, $25-$40, eventbrite.com
Oct. 8th: Gloria Trevi, 8 p.m., Mechanics Bank Arena, 1001 Truxtun Ave., $55-$300, axs.com
Oct. 11th: Willie Nelson & Family, 7:30 p.m., Dignity Health Amphitheatre, 11200 Stockdale Hwy., prices TBA, axs.com
Oct. 11th: Guitar Masters with Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, 7:30 p.m., Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace, 2800 Buck Owens Blvd., $65, buckowens.com
Oct. 13th: Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening, 8 p.m., Bakersfield Fox Theater, 2001 H St., $39-$135, axs.com
Oct. 13th: Metalachi, 8 p.m., Temblor Brewing Co., 3200 Buck Owens Blvd., Suite 200, $18, ticketweb.com
Oct. 14-16, 21-23 & 27-29: “Shakespeare in Love,” 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, The Ovation Theater, 1622 19th St., $40 (student, senior and veteran discounts available), ovationrepertorytheatre.thundertix.com
Oct. 15th: Wine Women & Shoes Benefit, 1 p.m., League of Dreams, private residence, individual tickets $125, tables of 8 start at $1000, ourleagueofdreams.ejoinme.org
Oct. 15th: Cen Cals Truck Takeover, 2 p.m., Kern County Raceway Park, 13500 Raceway Blvd., Tupman, $40, eventbrite.com
Oct. 15th: An Evening with an American Hero, 6 p.m., Wounded Heroes Fund, 3121 Standard St., individual tickets $125, tables of 8 start at $1500, tickettailor.com
Oct. 20th: Roots and Boots Tour, 8 p.m., Bakersfield Fox Theater, 2001 H St., $53-$84, axs.com
Oct. 21-22 & 28-29: “Lost Girl,” The Empty Space, 706 Oak St., prices TBA, esonline.org
Oct. 21st: Cody Johnson, 7:30 p.m., Mechanics Bank Arena, 1001 Truxtun Ave., $40-$200, axs.com
Oct. 21st: Emo Night Tour, 8 p.m., Speakeasy Bar & Grill, 7900 Downing Ave., $15, eventbrite.com
Oct. 22nd: Bakersfield BrunchFest, 11 a.m., Stramler Park, 4003 Chester Ave., $60-$125, eventbrite.com
Oct. 28th: Black Jacket Symphony: Led Zeppelin IV, 8 p.m., Bakersfield Fox Theater, 2001 H St., $25-$30, axs.com
Oct. 28-30: Billy Elliot the Musical, meal at 6:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 1 p.m. Sunday, Stars Theater Restaurant, 1931 Chester Ave., $47 for show only, $75 for dinner and show (student discounts available), bmtstars.com
Oct. 29th: Cinema Under the Stars: Halloween Edition, trick-or-treating at 4 p.m., movie begins 6:30 p.m., The Outlets at Tejon, 5701 Outlets at Tejon Pkwy, free to attend
Oct. 29th: Murder Mystery Dinner, 5 p.m., The Guild House, 1905 18th St., $75, 661-399-0344 or sscrivner@bak.rr.com
Oct. 30th & 31st: Safe Halloween, 5 p.m., Kern County Museum, 3801 Chester Ave., $5-$10, eventbrite.com