The Roadrunner women’s basketball team has had quite the eventful, exciting and memorable season with a handful of outstanding performances from key players like Vanessa Austin and Jayden Eggleston, as well as an eight-game home streak that kept the fans and the conference on their toes every time an opponent stepped into the Icardo Center.
Now, CSUB is wrapping up WAC Conference play with one final home game before the `Runners head to Las Vegas for the WAC Tournament. The women will be competing in their final conference matchup of the 2019-20 season right here at home against the GCU Lopes on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Even though the regular season is nearly over, there are still a couple more chances for the `Runners as well as their fans to make their mark on the WAC and community.
At the WAC Tournament, CSUB will have one final attempt at bringing the conference trophy back to Bakersfield and leaving their mark on the conference before elevating into the Big West starting next season.
The `Runners will need the continued support of their fans from all over. Whether you are making the trip out to Vegas to enjoy the action and excitement first-hand, or you are sending your support from home, make your `Runner pride known.
The WAC Tournament begins March 11 at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas and the `Runners are going into the action with every intention of performing and making their mark.
Make your support known and be sure to come to the final conference regular season matchup between the Lopes and the `Runners. Come watch as team scoring leader Jayden Eggleston continues to be a force to be reckoned with.
Don’t forget about Vanessa Austin, who currently holds a 52.4 field goal percentage, placing her in the top-5 in the conference. Austin is also one of the top-3 WAC players in offensive rebounds for the season.
Both Austin and Miracle Saxon have been a source for creating scoring opportunities for the `Runners and are currently also in the ranks amongst the conference’s top-10 rebounding leaders.
With the `Runners well into making their presence known in Bakersfield and in the conference, it is only right that we continue to support them into their final WAC Conference Tournament, so don’t miss out! For ticket information for the final home game and the WAC Tournament, log on to GoRunners.com/tickets. GO RUNNERS!
