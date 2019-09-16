The Cal State Bakersfield 2019-20 academic year is officially underway and the Roadrunners are kicking off the fall sports season with a vigor.
Namely, the CSUB women’s volleyball team, which went 2-1 at the Farmers State Bank Invitational in Missoula, Montana last weekend. The Roadrunners started the weekend off strong, netting a pair of wins in a comeback victory over UTEP (25-22, 19-25, 18-25, 27-25, 15-13) followed by clinching their first sweep of the season against tournament host Montana (26-24, 25-16, 25-18).
It was also a highlight weekend for sophomore Hayley McCluskey, as she notched a new career-high with 20 kills in a 3-1 loss against the Montana State Bobcats on Saturday (25-16, 25-23, 23-25, 25-20).
McCluskey, along with other her CSUB teammates, are looking to add more wins this coming weekend — the team currently stands at 3-6 on the year — as they return to Bakersfield to host the Roadrunner Classic. CSUB’s annual tournament will begin Friday at 11 a.m. in the Icardo Center when the Roadrunners host the University of San Francisco. It will also mark CSUB’s first home match of 2019, which has been a long time coming for the Roadrunners.
“We are excited to finally play at home in front of our fans,” said head coach Giovana Melo. “We have three great teams coming to our place. It will be a very competitive tournament.”
Friday’s home opener also marks the team’s annual Education Day. The Icardo Center will host local school children from across Bakersfield who will have an opportunity to get a close and personal look at Division I college volleyball.
Friday’s match is the first of three for CSUB this weekend. The Roadrunners will continue tournament play with matchups against UC Davis (Saturday, 10 a.m.) and Fresno State (Saturday, 7 p.m.). CSUB handed Fresno State a loss at the Fresno State Invitational two weeks ago.
Volleyball is not the only game in town this weekend, as the CSUB women’s soccer team is preparing for a 1 p.m. Sunday game against Sacramento State.
