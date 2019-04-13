The Cal State Bakersfield softball team split a home doubleheader Saturday against Missouri-Kansas City. The Roadrunners (14-21, 3-6 WAC) won Game 1 1-0 and dropped Game 2 5-4.
The opener saw Avery Fitch fire a complete-game shutout. She surrendered five hits, three walks and struck out four. Nicole Curry had the game’s lone RBI when she drew a bases loaded walk to score Nakalia Fuggs.
In the nightcap, UMKC (25-18, 5-7) scored five runs in the top of the seventh — the final inning — to record a comeback win. The Kangaroos overcame a 4-0 deficit. UMKC got an RBI single, an RBI double and a key Roadrunners error to complete the comeback.
CSUB will hit the road next for a three-game series at Seattle.
