The Cal State Bakersfield softball team split its first two games of the season at the Sacramento State Tournament, beating UC Santa Barbara 4-3 in the opener before falling to Sacramento State 8-0 in the nightcap.
In the opener, the Roadrunners got three runs in the top of the sixth inning, highlighted by a two-run base hit from Paige Johnson. UCSB answered with three runs of its own in the bottom of the inning, before Chris Hipa’s solo home run in the top of the seventh proved to be the difference.
The finale saw Sacramento State’s Savanna Corr throw six scoreless innings, surrendering one hit and one walk while striking out seven.
The Tournament continues Saturday and Sunday.
