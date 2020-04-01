Crane art
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 126
Positive Cases Among Non-Residents: 3
Deaths: 1
Number of Negative Tests: 2,115
Number of Pending Tests*: 1,396
Number of Total Tests*: 3,640
Updated: 4/01/2020 at 3:30 p.m. Source: Kern County Public Health Services Department
*As reported by community healthcare providers.
