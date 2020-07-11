Editor's Note: This story has been changed to reflect that county-level data was not available on age ranges, genders and racial and ethnic background of COVID-19 deaths in Kern County. Only statewide figures for these demographics were available; therefore, the demographic information was an estimate of who has died from the virus in Kern County.
While precise demographic information on the 97 local people who have succumbed to the coronavirus outbreak is not yet available, it's possible to get a sense of who they may be using statewide figures.
The information is limited, a mere sketch of the age, gender and race/ethnicity of those who've died. ((Kern County public health officials have declined to release this information on their own, citing state privacy laws.)
It indicates that Kern's victims are most likely to be 65 and older, male and Latino — but collectively span a range of ages and identities.
The information presented here provides an outline of the lives lost locally from the virus with the acknowledgement that so much remains unknown about who and what has been lost.
(6) comments
Fear not . . . the truth always "outs". Some of those may even have been auto-accident victims . . . ask Hall Amb.
Revealing but not surprising. Cover-up by Kern Public Health? Why are we ALL licked down when it is the most fragile amongst us in danger?
Because it's people like you who spread it to them. Assault with a deadly weapon.
There is a great deal of difference between dying WITH covid-19 and dying FROM covid-19 (although the end result is the same)... If you have cancer and die from a heart attack, you did not die from the cancer, necessarily. Beware or what the statistics are telling you and what they are not....
The stupidity of the American public has people all over the world shaking their heads. I just talked to one in Manchester England who can believe the disintegration of what used to be the shining example to the rest of the world.
YOU are a shining example....
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.