The first glimpse of the 97 people who have succumbed to the coronavirus outbreak in Kern County became available last week when California state government began reporting county-level data on COVID-19 deaths.
The information is limited, a mere sketch of the age, gender and race/ethnicity of those who've died. But it's more than has been known so far. Kern County public health officials have declined to release this information on their own, citing state privacy laws.
Kern's victims fit the general state and national profile of those dying — they are likely to be 65 and older, male and Latino — but collectively span a range of ages and identities.
The information presented here provides an outline of the lives lost locally from the virus with the acknowledgement that so much remains unknown about who and what has been lost.
