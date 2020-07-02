The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 171 new COVID-19 cases Thursday morning and another local coronavirus-related death.
Kern has now seen 4,949 total cases since the virus was first reported in Kern March 13. There have been 77 deaths during that time.
Of the total case count, 3,492 individuals have recovered. The county reported 1,269 patients are recovering at home and 102 are being treated at local hospitals.
