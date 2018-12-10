The first payment of Kern County residents’ property tax installments will become delinquent if not paid by 5 p.m. today.
In order to avoid a 10 percent late penalty, property tax payments must be paid either online, in-person or post marked today.
Payments can also be handed in at the Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office located at 1115 Truxtun Avenue, second floor in Bakersfield.
Payments can be made online at kcttc.co.kern.ca.us.
Visa, MasterCard, American Express or Discover cards can be used for payments made online. A credit card service fee will be assessed based on the amount of taxes paid.
Those wishing to pay by mail can send payment to: KCTTC Payment Center, P.O. Box 541004, Los Angeles, CA 90054-1004.
Electronic checks can also be used for payments over the internet with zero fees.
Those who do not have their tax bills may request a substitute bill or obtain the amount of property tax due by calling 661-868-3490 or by emailing ttc@kerncounty.com.
Office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.