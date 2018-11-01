Kern County District 4 Supervisor David Couch announced the beginning of a new outreach effort to combat homelessness in District 4, which includes the cities of Delano, McFarland and Wasco.
On Tuesday, Oct. 23, the Kern County Board of Supervisors approved a new agreement with the Bakersfield Homeless Center to hire qualified homeless from District 4 to perform litter and weed removal, basic cleanup and other simple beautification tasks in District 4.
This program mirrors efforts in the city of Bakersfield, Kern County and Caltrans to solve the problem of homelessness for some homeless who are willing and able through paid work experience.
Couch has pledged $20,000 from the District 4 budget toward this effort. This could fund a crew of four to six, one day a week, for a year. The pledge is intended to lead a communitywide effort to get additional funds so that this crew could work up to five days per week performing beautification and cleanup in District 4 areas.
In the immediate future, this program will focus on the Delano, McFarland, Wasco, Lost Hills, and Shafter and Colonia areas of north District 4 but could expand to other District 4 communities such as Arvin, Lamont/Weedpatch, Buttonwillow and McKittrick.
“This is a win-win for the community,” Couch said. “We can clean up our community and put the homeless to work and when you put the homeless to work, they begin the journey to self-sufficiency.
“But I am counting on support from our community to make this program better. Instead of giving that person on the street corner a handout, donating to this program can give the homeless person a hand up.”
The donation program mirrors a program the city of Bakersfield utilized when it opened the new Westside Parkway freeway. Donations by corporate sponsors are used to pay homeless crews to provide basic cleanup and litter removal. Donations can be made to the Kern County Foundation or to the Bakersfield Homeless Center.
“In reaching out to Delano and the other communities through town hall meetings and by attending community collaboratives, we learned homelessness is a concern throughout northern Kern County, but that there are limited services in this area,” Couch said. “The shelters and programs are predominately in Bakersfield while most of the homeless people who live in these communities choose to stay in their communities. This program is intended to be an initial step in bringing services to this area. Expect other outreach efforts in these areas soon.”
Louis Gill, executive director of the Bakersfield Homeless Center, said: “This new program challenges us to find ways to expand our very successful jobs program into the outlying areas of Kern County. We look forward to this new opportunity to provide employment opportunities to the homeless and to serve the community.”
Contact District Director Sal Moretti at morettis@kerncounty.com and 661-330-3893 or Louis Gill at lgill@bakhc.org and 661-322-9199.
