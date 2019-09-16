A North Kern State Prison correctional officer is recovering after he was attacked by eight inmates on Sept. 13.
At about 2 p.m., the officer was conducting security checks in the prison's facility A, a medium-custody general population area, where he found an inmate with a contraband cell phone. The inmate then attacked the officer, and seven other inmates joined in punching and kicking the officer, according to a press release from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
Responding correctional officers stopped the attack by using pepper spray and a 40mm launcher, according to the CDCR.
The officer was taken to a local hospital for treatment. He was released and is expected to recover from the incident, according to the CDCR.
North Kern State Prison's Investigative Services Unit is conducting an investigation into the attack, according to the CDCR.
The Office of the Inspector General was also notified of the incident, and the eight suspects were re-housed in the Administrative Segregation Unit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.