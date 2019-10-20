Cop Tales are true stories as told by law enforcement officers from all over the country. The stories are told in the first person. The actual officer’s initials follow each story.
LET ME SEE YOUR HANDS
One day while working for the highway patrol, I stopped a pickup truck that had large tires and was lifted pretty high. As I approached the driver’s side, I couldn’t see inside of the vehicle since it was so high. I could smell the odor of an alcoholic beverage on the driver’s breath. As I told him the reason for the stop, he slowly dropped his hands off the steering wheel and seemed to lean forward. I told him to keep his hands where I could see them. He told me, “no problem.” I asked for his license and registration. After he handed them to me, he started to lean forward again, like he was reaching for something. Once again, I told him to put his hands on the steering wheel. When he reached a third time, I directed him to step out of the vehicle.
I directed him in front of his truck where I conducted field sobriety tests. I determined he was under the influence of alcohol, so I arrested him. When I looked in his truck, I noticed he had a handgun in a holster attached to the dashboard under the steering wheel. The handgun was stolen out of a home burglary. I then realized that he was reaching for the pistol each time.
He was very friendly the entire time of the stop, until he was arrested. I was glad I did not allow his friendly gestures to interfere with my officer safety precautions.
— BS
HE DIDN'T WANT TO DEAL WITH IT
I was supervising the highway patrol graveyard shift one night when dispatch called my desk to advise me that an allied agency was requesting our assistance. They knew the location of a suspect wanted in a child/mother abduction (an Amber Alert had been issued) and he was entering our area. I had two patrol units get in position to intercept the suspect as I grabbed another officer who was in the office writing reports and we hit the road. Believing it was extremely likely a pursuit would ensue once my units tried to stop the vehicle, I responded to a location further down the freeway from where my units were and prepared to deploy a spike strip. Sure enough, as soon as my officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver failed to yield. Then, unexpectedly, the vehicle veered to the left and crashed into the center median wall.
When I heard that over the radio, I grabbed the spike strip, threw it in the trunk and responded to the location of the collision. It turned out the suspect didn't want to deal with the cops and shot himself in the head once he saw the officers trying to stop him. Fortunately, the child and mother were not seriously injured.
— LL
TOUGH TO GET OVER
I was working for the Highway Patrol and had just impounded a car and taken the driver to jail for warrants. Before I left, the sheriff's dispatch issued a “Be On the Lookout” (BOL) for an interrupted residential burglary in progress in a rural subdivision of the valley. A single suspect, believed to be a juvenile, was seen exiting the residence with an armload of possessions, which included several "long guns." The vehicle was described as an older 70s, brown Dodge van.
The sheriff's deputies at the substation advised they would have an extended response due to staffing and being out on other assistance calls. I advised I would head toward the location and see if I could make contact with the reporting party. While en route, I observed the suspect vehicle traveling the opposite direction. As our vehicles passed one another, I observed the driver to be a young male. The animated look on his face upon seeing my car was one of shock and disbelief. He immediately accelerated as I flipped a U-turn. I put out the pursuit call as speeds remained around 60 mph on the winding, rural roadway. Almost two miles later, the van suddenly braked sharply, turned through a stone gateway and drove up a very long and steep driveway. As I followed, I heard a loud bang and assumed it was a gunshot. The vehicle then slowed, stopped, then began to roll backwards down the driveway. I thought the van might have stalled and backfired before losing power. I stopped and tried to put my patrol vehicle in reverse, but the van came back down the hill and slammed into my push bumper. I had to leave my car in contact with the vehicle to prevent it from rolling backwards into traffic.
I broadcasted that I needed assistance. I secured my patrol vehicle while exiting with my shotgun through the passenger door, and assumed a position behind my car. I was not able to see the suspect in the vehicle and there was no movement as I yelled instructions to the driver. After waiting 10-to-15 minutes for backup, I decided to approach the vehicle on the passenger side, below the line of sight of the windows and mirrors. I stood slowly and looked through the passenger mirror to view the driver. He had blood on the side of his head, and was slumped in the driver's seat, leaning on the door. I cautiously looked through the passenger window and observed the driver with an obvious head wound and a revolver loosely gripped in his right hand. I opened the door while instructing the driver to not move. After determining the driver's obvious incapacitation from the head wound, I secured the weapon from the driver's hand, and downgraded the responding units. I checked for a pulse and found it to be weak and thready. I then proceeded to remove the subject from the vehicle, and attempted first aid. Unfortunately, he did not survive.
It was determined that the subject was a 19-year-old student at the high school that my daughter attended, and he resided at the house at the top of the steep driveway. There were weapons in the vehicle to include handguns, rifles and shotguns. The revolver he used to shoot himself belonged to a third party.
Because the driver elected to take his own life while I was in pursuit, the investigation was classified as an "Officer Involved Shooting - Under Color of Authority." As such, my duty weapon was taken as evidence at the scene by the investigators. True to form, my commander arrived on scene and promptly outfitted me with his duty weapon so I would not be left "defenseless," which is a real and valid perception. I was subsequently found innocent of any misadventure and exonerated in accordance with departmental policy. It was the second of two suicides I would witness in my career, and it took a little time to get past them. Never assume that because you never fired your weapon that there is no wound. The time that heals all wounds may be measured in years, instead of days or weeks.
— JH
