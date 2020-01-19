Cop Tales are true stories as told by law enforcement officers from all over the country. The stories are told in the first person. The actual officer’s initials follow each story.
THE WAITRESS
While working as a sergeant for the highway patrol in a small town, we got to know most people in the town very well. I met a waitress who was always so nice to us, and had a great personality. She seemed to have everything going for her. She would tell me about her family and her goals and accomplishments. She was such a pleasure to be around.
One day, I responded to a minor accident and she was one of the drivers. She was happy to see me pull up and told me she didn’t mean to cause the accident. While waiting for an officer to arrive to take the report, I asked her for her driver’s license and registration. When she took the wallet out of her purse, a baggie of methamphetamines fell to the ground. We both looked at each other with disappointment in our eyes. I was totally shocked, but more upset because I had to arrest her for a felony. I arrested her and turned her over to the officer once he arrived and explained the circumstances to him. Of course, her tears didn’t make it any easier.
Approximately two years later, I passed through that town as a lieutenant and stopped at the local diner. She was back to work and looked 100 percent better. I didn’t know how she would react to seeing me again. When she saw me, she gave me a big hug and thanked me for arresting her. She said she never would have gotten the medical assistance she received if she wasn’t arrested. She also advised she had been sober for two years and told me about her new successes in life. Alcohol and drugs are a serious problem. There are many ways to get assistance, but you have to want to get help before others can help you.
— BS
THE SHARK
I started the Sheriffs’ Academy back in 1989 with a sergeant who was recently shot and killed. We worked custody together in the early-90s and were beat partners on the mid-90s. We would work together on making arrests and share information. Even though we were competitive in getting our arrests, it was more important to put the criminals in jail then it was to personally be the one making the arrest.
We would work foot patrol and pick off dope arrests, both under the influence and possessions. We would obviously milk them for information, and it turned out most of them were buying their dope from "The Shark." We could not get any more information from them, as far as who the Shark was, where he lived, what he looked like, or where he would hang out. We assumed that because of that, "The Shark" must have been one bad dude that everyone feared.
One night, we made a pair of arrests and start talking to one of them. He told us the reason everyone protected the Shark was because he was stupid. The arrestee explained that the Shark was so stupid that he would forget who he fronted dope to, if you told him his bundles were light, he would add to them without even checking, and he would get high with his customers and forget to charge them.
A day or two later, I came across a guy and was giving him field sobriety tests when my sergeant friend backed me up on the stop. As I was balancing the guy out, the sergeant told me, “Hey, this guy is as dumb as a box of rocks, and did you see his jacked up grill (front teeth)? This has to be 'The Shark.'" I put the handcuffs on, searched him and found the drugs. When I asked him what he was called on the streets, he told me they called him “Shark”. We would laugh about it from time to time. Of course the guy with the jacked up teeth would be called "The Shark."
— GM
GOOD PARENTING
Following being shot in the line of duty, I was eventually retired as a police officer and questioned my next options. That same year, my son received a college baseball scholarship in the great northwest and I immediately knew my options. I decided to leave my state and relocate to where my son was attending college in order to retire in peace and watch him play collegiate baseball.
Once settled up north, I was eventually persuaded to re-enter law enforcement and was appointed to the county medical examiner’s department as their chief criminal investigator. One evening while en route to a meeting with the county sheriff’s and fire department, I heard the radio call of a state trooper who was initiating a traffic stop not far from my location. As I continued driving closer to the traffic stop location, I again heard the trooper convey to dispatch that he had a female driver in custody for Driving Under the Influence (DUI) and two other occupants who were still inside the suspect’s vehicle. One was a 5-year-old girl.
I pulled up behind the traffic stop to see if I could provide some assistance. As I exited my vehicle and observed the second female occupant exit the suspect truck and approach the trooper while she argued and pushed him. She then returned to the passenger side of the truck and pulled out a backpack. The trooper pursued the second female to the passenger side door where both ended up falling to the ground, while wrestling with the backpack. I maintained control of the handcuffed driver and placed her in the trooper’s patrol vehicle. As I approached the fight, which was occurring on the ground, I heard a gunshot. The trooper and female continued to roll around while grappling and struggling with each other. As I attempted to pull the female away from the trooper, I heard three more gunshots. The female stopped fighting and slumped to the ground. At that time, I realized the trooper had sustained a gunshot wound to his hand as well.
After I confirmed the female had no signs of life, I removed the 5-year-old girl from the truck and placed her in my vehicle. In an eerie, stifling silence, I comforted the little girl, and realized she witnessed the entire incident from the truck. It was later discovered that she was the daughter of the woman who was killed. During a search of the vehicle, the officers located $1,750 in cash and three Ziplock bags of marijuana (a pound each). The backpack contained $787 in cash, one bag of marijuana, six hollow-point .357 bullets and foam ear plugs. To this day, I am haunted by the fact that a 5-year-old girl watched her mother die.
— HU
