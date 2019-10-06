Cop Tales are true stories as told by law enforcement officers from all over the country. The stories are told in the first person. The actual officer’s initials follow each story.
OVER ACTING
Several years ago, while working for the Highway Patrol, I thought it would be fun to try out for a commercial. I auditioned for a role as a Los Angeles Police Officer in a music video. I was picked for the commercial along with a female actress. We reported to the location, and they issued us LAPD uniforms, equipment and fake guns. We filmed the commercial in the crowded shopping district where no one in the crowd knew we were actors.
On our way back to the check-in location, the officer actress and I had to walk by all the sidewalk sales the businesses were conducting. At one point, I observed a man walk through the racks of a Mens’ Leather Coat store and swipe an expensive leather jacket. He shoved it under his jacket and walked down the street in our direction. He was approximately three stores away from us.
As he approached our location, I stepped in front of him and asked him about the leather coat. I said to him, “I see you took a leather jacket. You meant to pay for that, didn’t you?”
He looked at me with fear in his eyes and answered, “Yes, sir.”
I then walked him back to the owner and told him what had happened. I told him, “this man wants to pay for this jacket.”
The owner was very happy I caught him and said, “thank you so much, officer.”
As we continued back to our check-in location, the actress kept asking me how I saw him steal it from so far away. Of course, I was just happy I didn’t have to pull my fake gun on him.
— BS
A DAY WE WILL NEVER FORGET
After having to retire early due to being shot in the line of duty, I decided to move to a state in the northwest and enjoy watching my son play collegiate baseball on scholarship while trying to place the shooting and nightmares in a better frame of mind. Well, as in most cases, once a police officer, always a police officer (like a Marine). I was easily persuaded to join a sheriff’s department as a non-sworn deputy and assist in major incident investigations and eventually into their medical examiner’s department as their chief investigator. During this period, it was evident that the Pacific Northwest could become a training center for all first responders (police, fire, paramedics, military, security, medical, etc.) at one facility to place everyone on the same page in the event of a national disaster. I became one of the main proponents and lobbyists for that project.
On one trip, I was scheduled to give a presentation at the US Capitol in Washington DC. On that morning, I was asked to switch and do the same presentation for another branch of government at The Pentagon. As I was preparing for my presentation, I discovered I needed additional materials due to the rapidly-growing attendance. I left the facility and drove back to my hotel to retrieve the materials and quickly returned. As I was parking in the north side parking area of The Pentagon, an extremely loud and jarring explosion occurred in the building.
It was 9:37 am on Sept. 11, 2001. Thinking it was a bomb (I was unaware of the attacks in New York), I started to run towards the same doors I had exited earlier since I knew I could access the courtyard from there. As I made my way through the courtyard, I witnessed countless people fleeing the building into the courtyard, many of them were on fire. Those nearest to me began to roll on the grass to extinguish the flames. However, those who were drenched with jet fuel were not so fortunate. Again, believing it was from a bomb, I tried to assist those in the courtyard. While doing so, I ran into a member of our presentation team and he told me what happened in New York. We then met up with on-scene Pentagon firefighters.
As we entered the building from the courtyard, the smoke was at zero visibility and water was gushing down the hallways. Keep in mind that The Pentagon is five buildings wedged together. Each “ring” is a separate structure, separated by small throughway’s (alleys) in between. As I entered each Ring (A through E) on the Mall Entrance side, I was sloshing through debris and above ankle water when I soon realized it was not water. It was Jet Fuel!! Knowing the volatility of jet fuel and how hot it burns, I was shocked to not see flames. That quickly changed when I got closer to the impact site. Periodically, flames would ignite, flare to a giant ball and then settle down to an off-and-on flame.
The remaining day was full of terror, anxiety and anger. At one point, we were all ordered to evacuate due to another plane coming in. That started extreme panic with survivors and rescuers as we scrambled to get out. As I ran to the open courtyard, I could hear the whining sound of a jet aircraft, but it didn’t sound like an airliner. From my Air Force career, I recognized the sound of a fighter jet and sure enough, I caught a glimpse of a US Air Force F-16 Fighter, circling above and dipping it’s wings. In relief, I glanced around the grass and trees in the courtyard and witnessed several people on their knees praying.
I have numerous memories and nightmares to burden from that day, but one will forever remain etched in my mind. While flagging and photographing evidence and body parts, I came upon a backpack laying beside what resembled a fuselage containing melted bodies construed with melted materials. The backpack appeared to be untouched, unburned, and not even stained. I first looked above and around to see where this could have fallen from since it was so out of place. It was later discovered that it belonged to a passenger on Flight 77, an 11-year-old boy by the name of Rodney. It was eventually returned to his family and I had the privilege to meet a member of his family during a future Pentagon Reunion Ceremony.
— DU
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.