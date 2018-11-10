The Bakersfield Condors stayed hot in Iowa on Saturday, beating the Wild 4-3 for the team’s fourth straight win.
Thursday saw the Condors beat the Wild 5-4 in overtime, and last weekend Bakersfield knocked off the Texas Stars (4-3 final score) and San Antonio Rampage (3-2).
Saturday’s win saw the Condors take a 1-0 lead 11:08 into the game on Caleb Jones’ second goal of the season. After the Wild tied the score to close out the first period, the Condors went ahead 3-1 in the third, as William Lagesson scored his second of the year which was followed by Brad Malone’s fifth.
Tyler Benson’s third tally of 2018 made the score 4-2 Condors with over five minutes to go in the game.
Benson and Malone each finished with a goal and an assist. Goalie Shane Starrett stopped 34 of 37 shots.
Bakersfield is 7-4-0-0 and will take the ice again Friday at San Diego. Iowa fell to 8-4-1-0.
