If there were first-time fans among the record 8,210-person playoff hockey crowd at Rabobank Arena they are likely fans for life.
The Bakersfield Condors scored four unanswered goals in the third period to overcome a 2-1 deficit and advance to the Calder Cup Playoffs Pacific Division Finals with a 5-2 victory over the Colorado Eagles.
The Condors have home ice advantage and will host San Diego on Friday and Saturday nights in the best-of-seven series.
The tide turned for the Condors 2:23 into the third when rookie defenseman Evan Bouchard finished a quick up-ice rush with a blast from the point, beating Pavel Francouz on a power-play goal to make it 2-2.
“I think the power play is a form of our toughness and has been all year,” Condors coach Jay Woodcroft said. “It’s a way to keep the flies off so to speak. And for that group to go out there and get the job done, we had a lot of young bodies on the ice and they went out and found a way to get it done and tie the game.
“You could just feel we were coming.”
The Condors’ momentum continued during a Colorado power play when Brad Malone, who finished with three points, started a 2-on-1 break and fed Patrick Russell who scored a short-handed goal from the left circle at 9:05 to put the Condors up 3-2.
From that point on it was all Bakersfield.
Malone drove to the net and had the puck go off his shin to put the Condors up by two at 10:54. An empty-net goal by Luke Esposito with 53 seconds left sealed the deal.
It was a bruising battle and the Eagles made no secret of what was coming when they brought in former Condors Kale Kessy from Idaho the ECHL (289 penalty minutes in 35 games) for the game.
“It’s playoff hockey, it’s just the way it goes,” Woodcroft replied when asked about the coaching staff’s obvious frustration in the first two periods.
“Winning a playoff series in a tense elimination game like that is not an easy thing to do. Full credit to the Colorado Eagles who gave us every thing we could handle.”
The Condors started with 11 forwards (going with seven d) and finished with 10 after All-Star rookie Cooper Marody was knocked out of the game in the first period. Woodcroft did not have an update on him immediately after the game.
The tone was set in the first period with the Eagles establishing their physical game.
The Condors started slow, partially due to having to kill a penalty just 25 seconds into the contest. Colorado led 4-1 in shots in the first six minutes before the Condors got untracked and unleashed fives shots in a 90-second span with Francouz repelling all of them.
By that time Marody had already absorbed a hard hit from behind (3:45) by Kessy and he left the game for good with 5:23 left in the period after being boarded by Kessy (there was a penalty called).
A melee developed with 27 seconds left when Colorado’s Mason Geertsen dumped Russell from behind as Russell was heading toward the open door on the bench for a line change.
Condors captain Keegan Lowe found A.J. Greer and the two dropped the mitts at center ice to the delight of the crowd.
The Condors came out of that with a power-play which was killed but took a 1-0 lead four minutes into the second.
That’s when Tyler Benson waited with the puck in the neutral zone and hit a breaking Mitch Callahan on the tape with a pass. Callahan, with a half step on the defender, raced down the right side, cut to the neat and beat Francouz for his first point of the series.
The Eagles tied the game at 8:16 when Esposito attempted an ill-advised cross-ice pass through the low slot with the puck being picked off by Martin Kraut, who beat Shane Starrett ( 24 saves on 26 shots) from point-blank range.
The Condors found themselves in a 2-0 hole with .5 of a second left in the second as the Eagles rushed back into the zone after a clear and Kraut deflects a shot for a power-play goal.
“We werent happy with giving up a goal with .5 seconds left in the second period,” Woodcroft said. “But we talked about it between periods, that we felt with the way the game was going we were getting our chances, we just had to make good on it.”
