Condors raffling jersey to support 12-year-old in need of heart transplant

The Bakersfield Condors are raffling off a 2021-22 Edmonton Oilers signed jersey to support the family of a Junior Condor in need of a heart transplant, according to a news release Friday.
The proceeds from the raffle ticket sales will benefit Adam Hurst and his family. Adam was recently hospitalized due to his need for the transplant. The raffle will last until noon on July 7, according to the announcement.
Tickets are one for $10 and three for $20 and can be purchased by clicking the button below. This is the second jersey raffle to benefit Adam's expenses with the Luke Esposito signed jersey raising over $2,700.