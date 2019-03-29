The Bakersfield Condors made history Friday night.
With the team’s 3-2 road win over San Diego, the Condors punched their ticket to the American Hockey League playoffs. It’s the first time in the Condors’ four year run in the AHL that they’ve made the postseason. And the team looks poised to make some noise once the games begin.
Bakersfield sits comfortably in first place in the Pacific Division standings with 83 points (39-17-3-2 record). The team is also first overall in the Western Conference playoff picture with a .675 winning percentage.
In other words, the Condors aren’t just good, they’re one of the top teams in the AHL.
Friday’s win saw the Condors get three first period goals and not look back. Cooper Marody netted the first two and Mitch Callahan scored the third on a power play.
It was Marody’s 17th and 18th goals of the season while Callahan now has 16 goals — he’s scored points in each of his last six games.
Sam Carrick scored a second period goal for San Diego while Corey Tropp netted a third period marker to cut the deficit to one with under eight minutes remaining. Bakersfield would hold off the Gulls final push, however, to hang on.
Dylan Wells had a lot to do with it, grabbing the win in net for the Condors by stopping 40 of 42 shots.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.