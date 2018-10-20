The Bakersfield Condors fell at San Diego, 5-4, on Saturday night.
Cameron Hebig scored his third goal of the season to make the score 5-4 with under five minutes remaining, but Bakersfield could not get the equalizer.
The Condors also got two goals from Cooper Marody (his first tallies of the season) and one from Brad Malone.
The team is now 2-3 on the season and returns to the ice Saturday at home against Stockton at 7 p.m.
